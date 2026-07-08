Ruben Amorim assures Christian Pulisic will remain at AC Milan after 2026 World Cup

Following the USMNT's elimination from the 2026 World Cup, Ruben Amorim hopes to have Christian Pulisic back with AC Milan as soon as possible.

The USMNT‘s recent elimination from the 2026 World Cup marked the end of a remarkable campaign. Christian Pulisic was at the center of attention due to his injuries and also questions surrounding his future after the tournament. Ruben Amorim became the new AC Milan manager and, during his press conference, dismissed any speculation about the forward playing for another team.

“Pulisic will be important for us, I believe in him,” the new manager said via Fabrizio Romano on X. Which team was Captain America linked with? Rumors suggested that MLS side New York City had set their sights on him.

Pulisic has been a key figure for the Rossoneri in recent years, and now, under this new management, he will once again lead the attack. Amorim, who arrives for this new challenge in Serie A, also wants to retain Luka Modric: “I want Modrić to stay, I spoke to Luka and if needed… I will go get him in person! I want Modrić with us this season.”

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Both players had active roles in the World Cup, with Team USA being eliminated in the Round of 16, while The Vatreni were knocked out in the Round of 32. Will Amorim ultimately be able to keep them together at AC Milan for a little longer?

Ruben Amorim applauds the fans at the end of the match.

What is Pulisic’s injury status?

The heavy defeat suffered by the USMNT against Belgium, a 4-1 loss, not only resulted in their elimination but also saw Christian Pulisic leave the field with an injury. “I just totally twisted my ankle and my knee in one play,” he revealed.

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At the time, manager Mauricio Pochettino decided to sub the player off to avoid worsening the situation. Now, with more time to rest and a good recovery, everything indicates that Pulisic will be available for his club soon.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Pulisic’s numbers at AC Milan

Christian Pulisic officially arrived at AC Milan on July 13, 2023, transferring from Chelsea. Since making his debut with the Rossoneri, the American winger has become a key figure in the squad, completing 100 appearances and scoring 31 goals in Serie A play.