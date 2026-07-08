Christian Pulisic breaks silence after 2026 World Cup exit, calls it only ‘the start’ for the USA

The 2026 World Cup ended in heartbreak for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT). For Christian Pulisic, the effects of the crushing elimination at the hands of Belgium sting even more, as the spotlight was fixed on him, but he couldn’t rise to the occasion. After taking time to recover physically and mentally, “Captain America” posted a heartfelt message on social media.

Among many things, Pulisic made a promise, calling this lesson only the beginning for the sport of soccer in the United States. Although Pulisic downplayed the injury he suffered against Belgium, he did admit disappointment with how the 2026 World Cup ended.

That same disappointment was echoed by U.S. icon Landon Donovan regarding Pulisic’s performance. Still, after taking a few days to process and digest a packed summer, Pulisic took to social media with a message for the fans and the rest of the world.

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“Tough to find the words. I want to start by saying thank you to everyone who believe. The support carried us all the way through. It simply wasn’t good enough from us in the end and I wanted to deliver so much more,” Pulisic’s message on his Instagram read. “I still feel blessed to be a part of this team. The memories this summer will last a lifetime. It’s just the start for us and for this sport in America.”

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States in action.

Pulisic’s numbers at 2026 World Cup

Pulisic appeared in four games at the 2026 World Cup. He didn’t complete any of them. Although it must be noted he played 87 minutes in the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, so he virtually played the full 90 minutes. In the remaining three, however, he was either subbed off with an injury (against Paraguay and Belgium) or subbed in (against Turkiye). Through those four appearances, Pulisic recorded only one assist.

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In soccer, however, great performances may be lost in the stat sheet. In Pulisic’s case, he did put together a great first half against Paraguay in the tournament opener. However, he was subbed off at halftime with a lower-body setback, and that was essentially all she wrote for his campaign.

Pulisic didn’t come close to matching that level for the rest of the 2026 World Cup, and it was extremely painful as a nation rallied behind the USMNT while its biggest star looked a gear off.

Focus shifts onto next World Cup

There’s nothing to be done now, and the USMNT must shift its focus to the CONCACAF Gold Cup and World Cup qualifiers, as the next World Cup won’t be until 2030, and the USA isn’t guaranteed to make it.

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Pulisic will be 31 at the 2030 World Cup. There’s a scenario in which it could be his last or second to last. Either way, his opportunities are running short, and he squandered his best yet.

As he mentioned that soccer is only writing its first chapters in the USA, he will surely want to have a bigger say in them going forward. Or maybe he will only plant the seed of a tree he won’t see blossom—at least not as a USMNT player.