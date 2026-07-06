Cristiano Ronaldo gives Euro title same value as a World Cup after Portugal’s elimination in his last dance

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence following Portugal’s heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, a result widely expected to mark the final World Cup appearance of one of soccer’s greatest players.

At 41 years old, and surrounded by one of the most talented Portuguese generations ever assembled, this tournament appeared to be Ronaldo’s best opportunity to capture the one major trophy missing from his extraordinary career.

Instead, Portugal endured a frustrating campaign. The warning signs appeared early with a disappointing draw against DR Congo in the opener, followed by an inconsistent group stage and a difficult comeback victory over Croatia before Spain ended its World Cup dream.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo’s message comparing Euro to a World Cup

Reflecting on his international career, Cristiano Ronaldo defended the significance of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 triumph and even compared it to a World Cup.

“I’ve given my best. I won three titles with Portugal. Before Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal hadn’t won any title. So, I’m happy. The biggest title that I won with the national team was in 2016, the Euros, which for me has the same value as the World Cup, honestly.”

The statement immediately sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts, as many consider the FIFA World Cup to be the pinnacle of international soccer. However, for Ronaldo, Portugal’s historic European Championship victory carries exactly the same emotional value as lifting the World Cup would have.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on Portugal’s elimination

The Portuguese captain also shared his thoughts on the narrow defeat to Spain and the end of his country’s World Cup campaign. Despite the disappointment, Ronaldo insisted Portugal competed well and felt the match could have gone either way before Mikel Merino’s late winner.

“It’s always sad to exit a major tournament. It’s the World Cup. The team was evolving and improving. We delivered a good match in my opinion. The game could have gone either way, but that’s football. We have to get up and keep moving forward. It’s frustrating to go out like this, but I’m leaving with a clear conscience. Tomorrow will be another day and life goes on.”

The end of an extraordinary World Cup journey

Although Ronaldo’s international future has not been officially confirmed, the 2026 World Cup is widely expected to have been his final appearance on soccer’s biggest stage.

Advertisement

He leaves the tournament as one of the greatest players in history, having transformed Portugal into a consistent contender and delivered its first major international trophy, even if the World Cup ultimately remained beyond his reach.