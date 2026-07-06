Cristiano Ronaldo addresses his future with Portugal after 2026 World Cup elimination

In the painful aftermath of Portugal's World Cup elimination at the hands of Spain, an emotional Cristiano Ronaldo met with the media to address the burning question surrounding his international future.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s lifelong quest to capture a World Cup title has officially come to a heartbreaking end after Portugal surrendered a devastating, late-game winner to Spain in the Round of 16. Following the emotional exit, the 41-year-old icon addressed the media to face the inevitable questions regarding his international future and the twilight of his legendary career.

“Yes, it was my last World Cup,” Ronaldo conceded to reporters post-match. “But as for the rest, as I’ve said, I don’t make decisions with a hot head. I’m going to be with my family, think things over, and carry on with life.“

After bursting into tears on the pitch at the final whistle, Ronaldo will now look to step away and recharge following a grueling calendar year. The veteran forward enters the offseason on the heels of securing his first official silverware in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, capped by a physically and emotionally exhausting tournament run with Portugal.

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In the emotional aftermath of the defeat—which sends Spain marching on to wait for their next opponent—Cristiano was visibly shaken, knowing this marked the definitive end of his legendary World Cup career. In a passing-of-the-torch moment, Spanish phenom Lamine Yamal went out of his way to console the devastated icon, a class-act gesture from one of world soccer’s fastest-rising superstars.

🚨🚨🚨 RONALDO:



“Yes, it was my last World Cup, but as for the rest, as I’ve said, I don’t make decisions with a hot head. I’m going to be with my family, think things over, and carry on with life.”pic.twitter.com/qM2AOTxRIV — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 6, 2026

Ronaldo pens an emotional message to his younger self

A reflection on his international future wasn’t the only poignant insight Ronaldo offered to the dense media scrum awaiting him in the mixed zone. The 41-year-old forward also shared a deeply emotional message directed at his younger self back in 2006, the year he made his tournament debut on the global stage.

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“I would tell him to always give everything for his country and for the shirt he wears,” Ronaldo said. “Because when the time comes to say goodbye, he’ll leave with a clear conscience, knowing he gave everything and that there was nothing more he could have done.“

The search begins for Portugal’s next manager

Following Roberto Martinez’s abrupt decision to step down as Portugal’s head coach, joining the list of managers that left their teams after being eliminated in the World Cup, Ronaldo was pressed on the future direction of the national team’s coaching staff, specifically addressing rumors linking veteran manager Jorge Jesus to the vacancy.

“Jorge Jesus? That decision is not up to me. It is a decision for our president to make,” Ronaldo remarked. “And right now, this is simply not the right time to talk about who will come next.”