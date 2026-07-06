Report: Portugal to hire another familiar face for Cristiano Ronaldo with Jorge Jesus set to replace Roberto Martinez

Portugal saw Roberto Martinez resign after Cristiano Ronaldo and company got eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, but now they could hire a well-known name.

Portugal are wasting no time in looking for a new manager after Roberto Martinez quitted minutes after being eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. The new candidate is Jorge Jesus, who knows Cristiano Ronaldo very well.

Whether Cristiano Ronaldo retires from international soccer for Portugal or not is a whole other topic. However, Jorge Jesus has managed the Portuguese ace at Al Nassr, which could sway CR7’s stance.

Roberto Martinez is the newest coach to join the list of managers to quit after going out of the 2026 World Cup. Martinez’s contract was set to expire at the end of the month anyway.

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Jorge Jesus has a long, successful history as a manager

The 71-year-old is currently a free agent. Upon successfully delivering his promise to secure Cristiano Ronaldo‘s first Saudi Pro League title, Jorge Jesus departed the club by mutual agreement. Having executed his highly successful short-term mission, he walked away as a champion instead of signing a new deal.

Jorge Jesus with Cristiano Ronaldo

Hence, he is available to sign for Portugal with immediate effect. Jorge Jesus has won 25 titles as a manager in his career. Therefore, he is a proven winner. He is one of the few managers to win titles in three different continents. Jorge Jesus won in Europe (Portugal), South America (Brazil), and Asia (Saudi Arabia).

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There’s one big question over Jorge Jesus

Questioning Jorge Jesus as a coach is not a winnable debate. However, there is one key aspect that might concern a few if he takes the Portugal job after the 2026 World Cup early exit.

Jorge Jesus has never coached a national team. International soccer is very different than club soccer. There is less time to train, a whole scouting task must be developed and results must be immediate. It would be a challenge for him to adjust to a different workload.