Video: Cristiano Ronaldo bursts into tears after Portugal’s World Cup elimination vs Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after Portugal suffered elimination from the 2026 World Cup against Spain.

Portugal suffered a devastating 1-0 defeat and an elimination against Spainin the Round of 16. Beyond Spain advancing to the quarterfinals, the definitive impact of the match was witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo’s final game in the World Cup.

Following the final whistle, Cristiano Ronaldo headed toward the stands where the Portugal fans were located to thank them and say goodbye. He was seen with tears in his eyes, knowing it would be his last match in a World Cup, which he had confirmed in a press conference before the match as his retirement sits on the brink. However, a moment of solidarity was on display when Lamine Yamal approached to comfort him.

With this result, Spain also secured their spot in the quarterfinals, where they await the winner of the matchup between USA and Belgium, facing a more than complicated path to the final from here on out.

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Spain narrowly defeat Portugal

In the match at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Spain won behind a single goal from Mikel Merino in the 89th minute of the match. Ronaldo was scoreless in his final World Cup game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is visibly emotional after Portugal's defeat in what could be his final FIFA World Cup match ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jc1ZNjfO0X — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

Before the match against Spain, Ronaldo told reporters, “Yes, this will be my last World Cup, and the most important thing is to enjoy it.” Ronaldo, in a more serious way, responded, “I’ll end my career, as I said a few years ago, when I decide to, not when you decide.”

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Ronaldo was trying to get Portugal to the quarterfinals in a second consecutive tournament for the first time. But Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning their only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa.

What decided the match

Star left-back Nuno Mendes went down with what appeared to be a muscle injury, something he was trying to play through in the tournament, and was replaced by Nelson Semedo. But facing Yamal, who is coming off a hamstring injury of his own, amplified the risk.

And on Spain‘s side, it was the key substitutions they made. The introduction of Mikel Merino and Ferran Torres provided the winning goal, with Ferran delivering a great assist to Mikel, who calmly finished at the near post.