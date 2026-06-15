Do Egypt have foreign players on their 2026 World Cup squad?

As Egypt aims to impress in the World Cup, one intriguing detail about The Pharaohs' 2026 squad has sparked curiosity among fans: is there any player that wasn't born in Egyptian land representing them?

Egypt are not exactly a powerhouse in the soccer world. However, the fact is that they have very talented players as they hope for a positive 2026 World Cup performance. As The Pharaohs prepare to go at 100% in search of good results.

However, given the many players in this 2026 World Cup that are representing countries they weren’t born in, it’s time to see how many —if any— players on Egypt’s squad were born elsewhere.

Among the 26 players called up, only one was born away from Egypt’s borders: right winger Haissem Hassan, who was born in France and holds dual citizenship. In fact, he represented France at the youth international level.

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Why does Haissem Hassan play for Egypt instead of France?

The French national team is very strong and there is a lot of fierce competition. Meanwhile, Egypt guaranteed him a more feasible path towards international soccer appearances.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞 𝟐 𝐁𝐊𝐓 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 ✨ 🇪🇬



🔙 Un passage remarqué en Ligue 2 BKT pour Haissem Hassan ! pic.twitter.com/Gqsn7D3jVW — Ligue 2 BKT (@Ligue2BKT) June 15, 2026

Hassan played for France at the U-17 and U-18 youth international levels, but earning a senior cap for France is way tougher. Also, the Egyptian Federation made a years-long pursuit, and guaranteed him a 2026 World Cup squad.

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Egypt has another curious case of dual citizenship on their squad

Omar Marmoush is one of Egypt’s best players, but The Pharaohs almost miss him due to his dual-citizenship. Marmoush could’ve opted to play for Canada, as he was born in Cairo, but had the possibility to represent the Maple Leafs.

However, Marmoush grew in Egypt and has stated that Mohamed Salah is his idol. Now, by choosing Egypt, Salah is also Marmoush’s teammate and will play the 2026 World Cup alongside him.