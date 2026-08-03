Padres appear to reveal true intentions with Mason Miller despite trade rumors

Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres is one of the most sought-after names by several teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and there is plenty of anticipation surrounding some of the names available on the market. Mason Miller is one of them, and while he is among the most sought-after players, the San Diego Padres reportedly have no intention of sending him to another team.

“Another sign Mason Miller almost certainly isn’t going anywhere: Two days before the trade deadline, Padres manager Craig Stammen has summoned his star closer for a five-out save attempt against the Giants,” Dennis Lin of The Athletic wrote. “Miller last went more than three outs on June 23, when he recorded a two-inning save versus the Braves.”

It is clear that the pitcher’s talent could easily fit on any team with World Series aspirations. However, judging by the Padres’ intentions, Miller will remain on the West Coast at least until the end of this season.

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Why is Mason Miller in demand?

San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller has put up absolute outstanding numbers in 2026, delivering a dominant 0.76 ERA, 88 strikeouts, and a 0.80 WHIP while converting 28 saves. Thanks to his electric stuff and overwhelming efficiency at the back end of the bullpen, Miller has naturally emerged as one of the most coveted trade targets across the league leading up to the trade deadline.

Mason Miller #22 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the eighth inning.

The Padres want to make the playoffs

Holding a 58-54 record, the San Diego Padres remain firmly in the postseason hunt. Sitting in third place in the NL West behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego is gearing up for a high-stakes stretch run.

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With 50 games remaining in the regular season, every matchup will be crucial as the Padres aim to secure a Wild Card berth and seal their ticket to October.

The road ahead for San Diego

The San Diego Padres are entering a critical stretch of their season with two high-stakes series on the horizon. First, they travel to Phoenix for a crucial four-game division clash against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a direct rival in the NL Wild Card race. Immediately following that series, the Padres return home to Petco Park to host the Houston Astros for a tough three-game interleague matchup, where every win will be vital to keeping their October playoff hopes alive.