NY Yankees fail to strike deal with Padres after missing out on Luis Arraez

The New York Yankees saw how Luis Arraez slipped from their hands, but also failed to get the business going with the San Diego Padres.

Luis Arraez didn’t end up as part of the New York Yankees, as the Philadelphia Phillies guarantee Arraez what the Yankees couldn’t: to continue playing at second base. However, that’s not the only bad news for the Bronx Bombers, as they reportedly also failed to strike a deal with the San Diego Padres.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, “Padres and Yankees discussed Will Warren plus a prospect for set-up man extraordinaire Adrian Morejon but it didn’t happen.

It may not have been the Yankees’ fault though, as Heyman added that, at the end of the day, Morejon is too important for the Padres. It may also explain why the Padres appear to have no intention of trading Mason Miller either.

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It’s not been the most fruitful trade period for the Yankees and that is concerning. Arraez went to the Phillies, while the Padres didn’t accept the offer for Morejon. Whether they’ve lost their allure or the front office is just not doing business correctly, the fact is all points sign to the Yankees leaving the MLB trade deadline with empty hands.

Adrian Morejon strikes out Willy Adames to end the inning



Don't trade him Preller#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/XnSkBR2vkU — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 2, 2026

Adrian Morejon would’ve been a great addition for the NY Yankees

Adrian Morejon would have been an exceptional high-leverage addition for the New York Yankees bullpen. He is great particularly as a premier left-handed weapon to complement their late-inning mix.

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Morejon has established himself as the hardest-throwing left-handed reliever in baseball, featuring a 99 mph fastball. Through 52 appearances this season, Morejon has an 8-2 record with a 3.00 ERA, a minuscule 1.07 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts across 60 innings.

What are the Yankees major needs ahead of the MLB trade deadline?

The New York Yankees are heavily focusing their remaining efforts on securing an impact right-handed bat and high-leverage bullpen depth. Injuries have decimated the Yankees lately as well.