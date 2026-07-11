Why did Breel Embolo get a red card in Argentina vs Switzerland at 2026 World Cup?

Just moments after Switzerland secured a crucial equalizer, Swiss forward Breel Embolo was shown a costly red card, leaving his squad down a man against Argentina in today's high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash.

Just moments after Switzerland secured a crucial equalizer, Swiss forward Breel Embolo was sent off on a second yellow card, leaving his squad down a man against Argentina in today’s high-stakes 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash. Embolo picked up his initial booking for a reckless challenge in the first half before being issued a costly second yellow for simulation after diving inside the box.

Embolo’s dismissal forces Switzerland to play down a man against an elite Argentine side, completely rewriting the tactical landscape of this win-or-go-home quarterfinal match as both teams battle for a spot in the next round.

Earlier today, England punched their ticket to the semifinals amid post-match drama involving Jude Bellingham and manager Thomas Tuchel, after his comments about England’s performance. The Three Lions now await the winner of this high-stakes clash between the Swiss and La Albiceleste to determine their semifinal opponent.

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Despite the chaotic and unpredictable nature of the match, Argentina remain heavily favored to exploit the man-advantage and secure a spot in the final four, keeping their dreams alive of replicating the legendary semifinal run from the 1986 Mexico World Cup exactly 40 years ago.

After a VAR review, Embolo is sent off with his second yellow for simulation 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1ljSIAtVRj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 12, 2026

Breel Embolo’s 2026 World Cup campaign

Despite his premature exit from today’s match, Embolo has consistently spearheaded the Swiss attack throughout this tournament. Delivering a clinical combination of crucial goals and timely playmaking, the forward has been the focal point of Switzerland’s historic run in North America.

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2026 World Cup statistics for Embolo:

Matches Played: 6

Goals: 2

Assists: 2

Expected Goals (xG): 2.96

Total Shots: 9

Shots on Target: 4

Pass Accuracy: 70.3%

If Switzerland manage to pull off the short-handed upset and advance, the red card guarantees Embolo will be suspended for the semifinal. However, the severity of his ban—and whether it extends further—will rest entirely with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, following a similar high-profile disciplinary review seen earlier in the tournament with USMNT forward Folarin Balogun.