2026 World Cup Golden Boot table updated with Messi, Mbappe in the semifinals

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot remains wide open heading into the semifinals, with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi leading the scoring chart after producing standout performances throughout the tournament.
Both superstars have scored eight goals, but Mbappe currently occupies first place thanks to FIFA’s tiebreaker rules. The France captain has also registered three assists, giving him the edge over Messi, who has one assist entering the final four.
With Argentina and France still alive in the tournament, the battle between two of the game’s biggest stars is set to continue as each looks to finish as the World Cup’s leading scorer.
Updated 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot standings
|Player (Rank)
|Team
|Goals / Assists
|1. Kylian Mbappe
|France
|8 / 3
|2. Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|8 / 1
|3. Erling Haaland
|Norway
|7 / 0
|4. Harry Kane
|England
|6 / 1
|5. Jude Bellingham
|England
|6 / 1
Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and teammates at Atlanta Stadium. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
How is the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot decided?
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The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals during the FIFA World Cup. If two or more players finish level on goals, the first tiebreaker is assists. If players are still tied after assists, the award is decided by fewest minutes played, rewarding the player who reached the total more efficiently.
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With the semifinals still to be played, Mbappe and Messi remain in prime position to claim the tournament’s top individual scoring honor, while Erling Haaland, already out in the quarterfinals, and England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are still within striking distance.