Is Egypt out of the 2026 World Cup after losing to Argentina?

Egypt’s surprising World Cup run came to a stunning end in the Round of 16, as Argentina extended their winning streak.

In an absolute thriller of a Round of 16 matchup, the reigning World Cup champions survived a massive scare to advance. Argentina clawed their way back to a 3-2 victory over an inspired Egypt side that held a stunning lead for the first 80 minutes, before La Albiceleste launched a late, dramatic comeback to steal the win.

The heartbreaking defeat brings a bitter end to Egypt’s impressive 2026 World Cup run in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, a battle-tested Argentina punches its ticket to the quarterfinals, where they await the winner of the upcoming high-stakes clash between Switzerland and Colombia.

This high-octane fixture will live long in the memory of both fanbases, highlighted by a shocking first-half moment where Lionel Messi uncharacteristically missed a penalty kick that would have equalized the match. While Argentina celebrates survival, questions now linger about just how much energy the giants expended as they look ahead to the grueling road remaining in the tournament.

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