Egypt’s FIFA ranking during the 2026 World Cup: Belgium’s group opponent

The Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is composed not only of Belgium and Egypt as the main contenders, but also of Iran and New Zealand. As the tournament unfolds, the Pharaohs currently sit 30th in the FIFA World Ranking.

The Belgian side is the highest-ranked team in this group in the current tournament, sitting 10th. Iran is ranked 20th, while New Zealand is 85th.

Led by Mohamed Salah, one of the teams that has shown the greatest growth in recent years aims to establish itself among the tournament contenders.

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Egypt’s road to the World Cup

Egypt’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as a masterclass in continental dominance. Under head coach Hossam Hassan, the Pharaohs tore through CAF’s Group A completely unbeaten, combining a rock-solid defense that conceded just two goals with a clinical, devastating attack.

Egyptian national team player Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring.

While a resilient domestic core anchored the squad, captain and talisman Mohamed Salah spearheaded the frontline alongside Trezeguet and Omar Marmoush, finishing as the group’s top scorer. By blending tactical pragmatism with elite star power, Egypt emphatically reclaimed their place on soccer’s grandest stage, proving they belong among the global elite.

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Egypt at the World Cup

Egypt’s legacy in the FIFA World Cup is deeply rooted in history, distinguished as the very first African and Arab nation to participate in the tournament during its second edition in 1934. Over the decades, the Pharaohs have brought an undeniable continental pedigree to the global stage despite their sporadic appearances, returning to the tournament in 1990 and later in 2018 behind the brilliance of Mohamed Salah.

As the 2026 World Cup unfolds, Egypt’s primary tactical test lies in going toe-to-toe with Belgium for the top spot in the group—a high-stakes battle that promises to define their campaign and test their elite ambitions against one of the world’s most formidable sides.