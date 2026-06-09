What 2026 World Cup games will be played in Seattle?

Seattle hosts matches during both the group stage and the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup.

Some of the most impressive stadiums host matches throughout the 2026 World Cup, including Seattle’s iconic venue. Commonly known as Lumen Field, the stadium serves as the stage for six matches, bringing top-level international soccer action to the city.

With a capacity of approximately 69,000 spectators, the venue is home to the Seattle Seahawks of the NFL and the Seattle Sounders of MLS, making it one of the city’s premier sports destinations.

In addition to Seattle, several other cities across the United States serve as host locations for the tournament, including New York/New Jersey, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Kansas City, Miami, and Philadelphia.

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Which matches will be played at Seattle Stadium?

The following is the complete list of matches scheduled to be played at Seattle Stadium during June and July as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A general view of Seattle Stadium, temporarily renamed from Lumen Field.

PHASE GROUP:

Belgium vs Egypt, Group C – June 15th

USA vs Australia, Group D – June 19th

Bosnia vs Qatar, Group B – June 24th

Egypt vs Iran, Group C – June 27th

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KNOCKOUT STAGE:

Round of 32, 1st Group G v 3rd Group A/E/H/I/J

Round of 16

First time for Seattle

This marks Seattle’s first time serving as a host city for a FIFA World Cup in the United States. During the 1994 edition, matches on the West Coast were held in Pasadena and Stanford, both located in California.

Facts about a Seattle icon

Opened in 2002, Seattle’s premier stadium stands as an iconic symbol of the city’s skyline and a legendary fortress of sports culture. Globally renowned for its deafening acoustic design, it serves as the passionate home of the “12th Man,” where fans routinely generate record-breaking decibel levels.

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Beyond its local legacy, this world-class venue has cemented its status on the international stage by hosting several matches during the inaugural 32-team edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.