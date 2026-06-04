How much money do clubs get from FIFA for having a player participating at the 2026 World Cup?

Clubs linked to the FIFA system could be set for a major payout, but the real figures depend on player participation across the 2026 FIFA World Cup cycle — and not everything is as straightforward as it seems.

For clubs around the world, the financial reward linked to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to reach its highest level in history. Behind the system is a simple but impactful formula: clubs receive a calculated daily payment for each player.

According to FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, a total of $355 million will be distributed to clubs that release players for either World Cup qualifiers or the final tournament itself, marking a significant jump compared to previous editions.

This expanded payout structure represents nearly a 70% increase compared to the $209 million distributed after Qatar 2022. A key for 2026 is that clubs are compensated for players who appear in the final tournament.

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How does FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme work?

The FIFA Club Benefits Programme works by distributing a fixed pool of money to clubs based on how many days their players spend on international duty during the World Cup, including both preparation and tournament matches.

Lionel Messi #10 participates during a Team Argentina training session (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The total fund is divided by the total number of “player-days” in the tournament, creating a standardized per-player daily value. That figure is then multiplied by the number of days each player is released from his club, starting from the official call-up until the end of his national team’s participation.

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FIFA confirms that this system is designed to fairly compensate clubs for releasing players, regardless of playing time or performance. The system also spreads payments beyond just the club a player is registered with during the tournament.

Clubs that developed or previously employed the player during the qualification period can also receive a portion of the compensation, making it one of the most inclusive redistribution models in world soccer.

How much does FIFA pay per player for the 2026 World Cup?

For the 2026 World Cup cycle, FIFA is distributing a total of $355 million to clubs, which translates into a per-player daily rate of $11,000, with final figures depending on tournament duration and progression.

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The increase is part of its renewed agreement with the European Club Association, meaning the overall payout is significantly higher, but the exact per-day value will only be calculated after the tournament based on total player-days.

For context, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA used a total pool of $209 million and paid clubs approximately $10,950 per player per day. That meant a player reaching the final stages could generate a lot of money for his club.

What changed in FIFA’s payments for the 2026 World Cup cycle?

The biggest change in FIFA’s payment system for the 2026 World Cup cycle is that clubs are now compensated not only for releasing players for the final tournament, but also for releasing them during the qualification phase.

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According to official FIFA communications, the expanded Club Benefits Programme distributes millions in total, and for the first time ever, any club that releases a player for a World Cup qualifier is eligible to receive compensation.

All of this applies even if that player does not reach the final tournament. This marks a major structural shift compared to previous editions, where payments were strictly tied to the final tournament period.

Under the new model agreed between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA), clubs across the global soccer ecosystem are now included earlier in the international cycle, significantly increasing the number of eligible teams.

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FIFA officials have emphasized that clubs are now being recognized for their contribution “from early development through to release for the most important games”, reinforcing a more inclusive and continuous compensation model.

Do clubs get paid for injured or unused players?

Yes — clubs are paid even if a player is injured or does not play a single minute at the World Cup, as long as the player is officially released and included in the tournament squad. The system also covers injury scenarios.

If a player is part of the official squad but is replaced due to injury before the tournament begins, both the originally selected player and the replacement can be counted for compensation purposes under FIFA’s rules.

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The only requirement is formal participation in the national team setup during the tournament window. Once a player is released by his club and joins his national team, the club earns daily payments for every day he remains.

Why FIFA increased club compensation for 2026

FIFA increased club compensation mainly to reflect the expansion of the tournament, the inclusion of World Cup qualifiers in the payment system, and the growing financial contribution clubs make to international soccer.

The Club Benefits Programme has been raised to a record $355 million for the 2026 edition, representing a nearly 70% increase compared to the $209 million distributed after the 2022 World Cup, according to official FIFA documentation.

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Another factor behind the increase is the overall growth of the World Cup itself, with the tournament expanding to 48 teams in 2026, generating higher global revenues and a larger competitive footprint.