Scaloni clarifies Messi’s influence in Argentina after Martinez explains difference with Ronaldo in Portugal

Lionel Scaloni spoke about Lionel Messi’s influence on Argentina, comments that also reached Portugal manager Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s role within his national team.

It is clear what Lionel Messi represents for the Argentina national team, although the final decisions within the squad are made by Lionel Scaloni. During a recent press conference, comments from the Argentine manager regarding Messi’s influence on the team were misinterpreted and reached Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who addressed comparisons involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The other day, I was asked by an Argentine outlet whether I speak with him, and I said that the decision regarding him is mine. The response was misinterpreted by a foreign media outlet and ended up being reported everywhere as if I consult him on things,” the manager clarified in his comments to the press.

The Argentine manager’s misinterpreted comments reached Martinez. “The Portugal coach was asked whether he handled things in the same way with Ronaldo. Not knowing the context of the question, he replied that they worked differently. In practice, he operates in a similar way, with Ronaldo, and then the team is ultimately assembled as expected,” Scaloni added.

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Argentina‘s coach frustration was evident, and he urged the media to correct the misinterpretation of his comments. He also reiterated that he is solely responsible for the final decisions within the team, while maintaining regular contact with his players.

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina, speaks to the media.

“In all the years I’ve been here, he (Messi) has never said a single word about the team. With him, whatever it is, always. I will repeat it and I will never get tired of repeating it: I will not do anything he does not want. From there, I decide how the team plays. It bothered me that the information was misrepresented.”

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With Messi leading the way toward the World Cup

Expectations are soaring ahead of the upcoming international fixtures as Lionel Messi is projected to log crucial minutes in the friendly against Iceland to fine-tune his rhythm, ensuring he is in peak form to lead the squad for the highly anticipated debut against Algeria.

His presence remains the ultimate game-changer for the team, even though some might not count Argentina among the top title contenders this time around.

vs Algeria, June 16th

vs Austria, June 22nd

vs Jordan, June 27th

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Portugal aim to make a statement

Portugal kick off their highly anticipated campaign in Group K of the FIFA World Cup, where manager Roberto Martinez will look to guide his loaded squad deep into the tournament. Ready to lead the line on the grandest stage once again is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose iconic presence remains central to the team’s tactical plans.

Under Martinez’s fluid system, Portugal will face physical tests against DR Congo and Uzbekistan in Houston before traveling to Miami for a heavy-hitting group stage finale against Colombia.