Iceland vs Argentina: Predicted lineups for 2026 pre-World Cup friendly

Argentina will play their final friendly match before the start of the World Cup against Iceland in Alabama.

Argentina will play their final friendly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Iceland in Alabama. The good news for fans is that Lionel Messi will play after recovering from a hamstring overload.

Lionel Scaloni continues to test different options ahead of the upcoming debut against Algeria, which is getting closer. The reigning champions aim to defend the title won in Qatar in 2022.

Iceland, on the other hand, did not qualify for this tournament, so the match will serve only as an opportunity to stay in shape and test different options ahead of UEFA competitions in the second half of the year.

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Argentina predicted lineup

Pending official confirmation from head coach Lionel Scaloni, these are the eleven players Argentina could field in this friendly match, led by Lionel Messi.

Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina, speaks to the media.

Geronimo Rulli; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Gonzalez; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez.

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Iceland potential starting XI

For the friendly against Argentina, manager Arnar Gunnlaugsson is expected to field the following starting eleven.

Hákon Rafn Valdimarsson; Gunnar Thorhallsson, Daníel Grétarsson, Hjortur Hermannsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon, Logi Tómasson; Mikael Egill Ellertsson, Gisli Thodarson, Andri Baldursson, Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson; Orri Óskarsson.

When and where is the match being played?

The international friendly between Argentina and Iceland will take place at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET.