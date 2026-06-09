Real Madrid officially make record-breaking offer for Julian Alvarez but Atletico Madrid counter

Real Madrid attempted to secure the services of Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid are not willing to part ways with the forward.

Julian Alvarez’s standout season at Atletico Madrid has attracted interest from several European giants. Real Madrid made a €150 million offer for the forward, but the bid was not enough to convince their eternal rivals.

Through an official statement on their Instagram account, Real Madrid addressed the situation as follows: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atletico de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Alvarez.

“After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atletico de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”

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The player’s potential departure from Atletico Madrid would only be possible through his release clause. What is the value of this fee? €500 million, according to Marca.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring.

Atletico Madrid’s sarcastic response

Real Madrid’s statement on the situation quickly prompted a response from their longtime rival. Through their official X account, Atletico Madrid reacted with a sarcastic message regarding the offer, even highlighting the fact that their city rivals were pursuing one of their players.

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“1. You cut the video of the Pope where he said he was also an Atleti fan. You must have confused ethics with gratitude, but to leave no doubts: we don’t thank you for anything. We are not studying nor considering any offer for Julian. How could we [Madrid] not get along, when you make us laugh even more than Barcelona.”

The message concluded with a request directed at Los Blancos: “P.S. Taking advantage of the good relationship with your new president, let’s see if you stop ‘stealing’ players from our Academy. Thanks a lot, @realmadrid!”

The most expensive signings in Real Madrid history

Had Alvarez’s move to Real Madrid been completed, it would have comfortably surpassed the most expensive signing in the club’s history. Who currently holds that distinction? Jude Bellingham, who joined from Borussia Dortmund during the 2023–24 season for a total fee of €127 million.

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Eden Hazard, who arrived from Chelsea, and Gareth Bale, signed from Tottenham, complete the podium. The Belgian joined for a fee of €120.8 million, while the Welsh forward was acquired for €101 million.

Real Madrid’s current signings

Real Madrid are executing a dramatic summer rebuild under the leadership of Florentino Perez, headlined by the blockbuster return of Jose Mourinho as manager. To reinforce the squad’s defensive spine, the club has already finalized major signings by securing right-back Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan and central defender Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer from Liverpool.

As for the attack, Mourinho might prioritize midfield reinforcements—including a creative playmaker and a defensive midfielder—and left-back depth rather than actively pursuing other positions, as he plans to build his offensive strategy around the existing elite star power of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

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Jose Mourinho of Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez remains in Madrid

Florentino Perez has successfully secured his reelection as Real Madrid president, defeating challenger Enrique Riquelme by capturing 65% of the total votes in the club’s first contested election in nearly two decades. Following this decisive victory, the 79-year-old executive is set to extend his historic, trophy-laden leadership at the helm of the club until the year 2030.