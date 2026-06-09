Why is Gianluigi Donnarumma not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the world's top goalkeepers, but he will not be part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Find out the story behind his absence.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is absent from the 2026 FIFA World Cup because Italy failed to qualify for the tournament. The Azzurri’s hopes of reaching the competition ended in March when they suffered a heartbreaking playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, losing 4-1 in a penalty shootout.

The result extended one of the most surprising downturns in international soccer history. Italy, a four-time World Cup champion, has now failed to qualify for three consecutive editions of the tournament after also missing Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. As a result, Donnarumma remains without a single World Cup appearance despite being one of the world’s most accomplished goalkeepers.

For the 26-year-old, the disappointment is particularly significant given his status as Italy’s undisputed No. 1. While he has enjoyed success at club level and established himself among the elite goalkeepers in Europe, the national team’s recent struggles have prevented him from showcasing his talent on soccer’s biggest stage.

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Italy’s World Cup qualification struggles continue

Italy’s elimination highlighted the ongoing challenges facing the national team. Despite producing talented players and competing consistently at major European tournaments, the Azzurri have been unable to navigate the World Cup qualification process in recent cycles.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The loss to Bosnia and Herzegovina marked another painful chapter for a nation that once dominated international soccer. For Donnarumma, it means waiting at least four more years for another opportunity to help Italy return to the world’s premier tournament.

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Where does Gianluigi Donnarumma play now?

Donnarumma currently serves as the starting goalkeeper for Manchester City after joining the English champions in September 2025 from Paris Saint-Germain. The move saw him replace veteran goalkeeper Ederson and begin a new chapter in the Premier League.

Before his time in Manchester, Donnarumma spent four seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won multiple domestic titles and helped the club capture the UEFA Champions League. He originally rose to prominence with AC Milan, making his Serie A debut at just 16 years old and quickly becoming one of the most highly regarded young goalkeepers in world soccer.

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Although he will not feature at the 2026 World Cup, Donnarumma remains one of the game’s premier goalkeepers and is expected to play a key role in Italy’s efforts to return to the global stage in future tournaments.