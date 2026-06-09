Why is Costa Rica not participating at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is here, but Costa Rica is noticeably absent, leaving fans wondering why the Central American national team is missing out on the biggest tournament in international soccer.

The World Cup expanded to a 48-team format for the 2026 edition. However, Costa Rica was unable to take advantage of the expansion and missed out on the tournament.

In the CONCACAF qualifiers, Costa Rica experienced bittersweet moments. The team advanced to the third round with a flawless 4-0-0 record, but things quickly fell apart afterward.

Grouped with Haiti, Honduras, and Nicaragua, Costa Rica failed to dominate as expected, managing just seven points out of a possible 18. Finishing third, the nation missed out on the intercontinental playoffs entirely.

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Haiti surprised many by advancing directly as group leaders. Suriname and Jamaica claimed the playoff spots but suffered elimination, allowing DR Congo and Iraq to advance to the World Cup.

Costa Rica is not the same since Brazil 2014

Bryan Ruiz of Costa Rica (2010)

Costa Rica has participated in six World Cups, with Brazil 2014 remaining its finest campaign. That year, the team reached the quarterfinals for the first time ever, eventually losing to the Netherlands on penalties.

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Unfortunately, Costa Rica struggled to transition from that golden generation. The 2026 qualifiers exposed these depth issues, as the nation failed to qualify despite an expanded field and the automatic qualification of Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Miguel Herrera managed Costa Rica during the qualifying process. The Mexican coach faced heavy criticism for failing to advance from a favorable group, though he maintained that a lack of top-tier talent hampered his ability to build a competitive squad

Costa Rica is now focusing on a long-term rebuild for the 2030 World Cup. The federation recognizes that a massive generational shift is required to maintain its status as a top contender in the CONCACAF region.