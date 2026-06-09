Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Iceland in pre-World Cup friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama?

Argentina recently defeated Honduras and will now make their final appearance ahead of the 2026 World Cup against Iceland in Alabama. The good news for the team is that Lionel Scaloni confirmed Lionel Messi will play, although he could not provide certainty regarding the number of minutes he will be on the pitch.

“Yes, he will play. What I don’t know is how many minutes yet; I still need to speak with him during today’s training session. We will see how many minutes he plays to avoid any kind of risk. We will decide, but in principle he will get minutes,” said the manager in the press room at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, the venue for the match.

Messi’s influence on Argentina is evident, and his presence is often considered essential. With the intention of building rhythm ahead of the World Cup debut, the number 10 will feature at Auburn’s stadium.

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What ailments are affecting Messi?

Having fully shaken off the left hamstring overload that had kept him on the cautious side, Lionel Messi is back to full fitness and training at 100%. The minor muscular discomfort is now safely behind him, clearing the way for the Argentine captain to rejoin the action without any restrictions and lead the squad at full strength.

Lionel Messi #10 participates during a team Argentina training session.

Argentina’s challenges ahead

Argentina will navigate Group J of the 2026 FIFA World Cup starting on June 16, when they make their debut against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. They will then travel to Texas to face Austria on June 22 at Dallas Stadium, before wrapping up their group stage campaign at the exact same venue on June 27 against Jordan.

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Argentina aim to recover several players

Several key players in the Argentine squad are facing a race against time to reach peak fitness ahead of their tournament debut against Algeria. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is under close watch as he continues to recover from a fractured ring finger on his right hand, while midfielder Leandro Paredes is managing a hamstring injury suffered during club duties.

Meanwhile, forward Julian Alvarez is undergoing specialized regenerative treatment for a rolled left ankle, and young talent Nicolas Paz is working his way back from a left knee strain. Despite these physical setbacks, the coaching staff remains highly optimistic that all four stars will be fully available to take the pitch for the opening match.