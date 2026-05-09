Iran confirm 2026 World Cup presence, set three conditions to FIFA for participation

Iran have confirmed they will compete in the 2026 World Cup, but has issued three non-negotiable conditions to FIFA following diplomatic friction with the United States and Canada.

After a period of intense uncertainty with less than a month to go before kickoff, the Iranian National Team has officially confirmed its participation in the 2026 World Cup. This decision follows extensive efforts by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to repair diplomatic ties that had been strained by two of the tournament’s host nations.

“We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account,” the Iranian Federation stated on its official website. “We will compete without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions”.

The federation’s hesitation stemmed from two specific incidents: recent comments from Donald Trump regarding the safety of the Iranian delegation on U.S. soil, and a recent episode at the Toronto airport where Canadian authorities denied entry to Iranian officials traveling for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver.

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Iran’s three demands for the 2026 World Cup

To guarantee their presence at the tournament, Iran have demanded that FIFA oversee the fulfillment of three specific requirements:

Iran National Team. (Getty Images)

Guaranteed visas : Following the incident in Canada, Iran demand that their entire delegation be granted entry visas to the United States without opposition.

: Following the incident in Canada, Iran demand that their entire delegation be granted entry visas to the United States without opposition. Comprehensive security : In light of political tensions, the federation requires a total security guarantee for the delegation, covering airports, hotels, transit, and training facilities.

: In light of political tensions, the federation requires a total security guarantee for the delegation, covering airports, hotels, transit, and training facilities. Sovereign respect: Iran have requested absolute respect for their national anthem and flag throughout their stay, particularly during match protocols.

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Group stage schedule and logistics

Iran have been drawn into Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt. Their group stage matches are currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Amid the diplomatic tension, Mexico emerged as a primary ally, even offering to host Iran’s three group-stage matches on Mexican soil to avoid potential conflict. However, FIFA has denied this request, maintaining that the matches will proceed as originally scheduled in the United States.