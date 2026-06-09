Why is El Salvador not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Despite the 2026 World Cup opening its doors to an unprecedented 48 nations, El Salvador watched a golden opportunity slip away during a grueling qualification cycle.

The CONCACAF qualifiers proved to be a massive hurdle for El Salvador. Despite the absence of automatic qualifiers Mexico, Canada, and the United States, La Selecta failed to secure a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

El Salvador initially competed in Group F during the second round. The Central American side advanced, but only as a runner-up behind Suriname, raising immediate doubts ahead of the final stage.

In the third round, El Salvador landed in Group A alongside Panama, Guatemala, and Suriname. Panama topped the group with 12 points to qualify directly, Suriname advanced to the intercontinental playoffs, and El Salvador finished last behind Guatemala with just three points secured.

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Has El Salvador ever played in a World Cup?

El Salvador

Yes, El Salvador has reached the tournament twice, appearing in Mexico 1970 and Spain 1982. In both editions, the nation was eliminated in the group stage, losing all six of its total World Cup matches.

During its debut in 1970, La Selecta shared a group with Belgium, Mexico, and the Soviet Union, losing all three matches without scoring a single goal and receiving nine goals in the entire competition.

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In 1982, El Salvador suffered consecutive defeats against Hungary, Belgium, and Argentina. The match against Hungary ended in a devastating 10-1 loss, which remains the largest margin of defeat in World Cup history. Luis Ramirez scored the lone Salvadoran goal in that match, remaining the only player to ever find the back of the net for El Salvador on football’s biggest stage.

With the 2026 dream officially over, the Salvadoran federation faces a long-term rebuild to address the depth issues exposed during this qualification cycle.