How will VAR and semi-automated offside technology work at the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup features upgraded semi-automated offside tech to eliminate agonizing delays. Utilizing AI cameras and ball sensors, the system sends instant alerts to officials, cutting down review times while keeping human referees in final control.

The 2026 World Cup is officially here, and alongside the expansion to a 48-team format, fans will witness a massive technological shift on the pitch. Officiating at the highest level is getting a significant upgrade through an advanced combination of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and a revamped Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT). These innovations aim to streamline decision-making and eliminate the lengthy disruptions that have plagued recent international tournaments.

For years, one of the most frustrating aspects of the VAR era has been the agonizingly delayed offside flag. Under previous protocols, assistant referees were instructed to keep their flags down during close attacking plays to ensure a legitimate goal-scoring opportunity was not mistakenly ruined. However, this often led to dangerous, unnecessary passages of play where players continued to sprint and tackle wildly for a move that was already technically dead.

This structural issue is being directly addressed in the 2026 tournament by altering how the technology communicates with the officials. Rather than routing all offside data through the isolated video booth first, the upgraded SAOT system is designed to send automated, real-time audio alerts directly into the earpieces of the linesmen on the touchline. This shift allows the on-field officials to raise their flags immediately when a clear violation occurs.

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Instant alerts and AI-powered avatars

Aspects of Mexico City Stadium on May 20, 2026

The technical precision behind these automated audio alerts is a substantial step forward from earlier versions. In previous tournament trials, the automated voice was only triggered if an attacking player was at least 50 centimeters clear of the defensive line. FIFA has narrowed that threshold down to a razor-thin 10 centimeters for this World Cup, ensuring that clear positional advantages are flagged almost instantly to keep the game moving.

To achieve this level of accuracy, each of the 16 host stadiums features an array of 16 optical tracking cameras capable of generating more than 150 million data points per match. This infrastructure works in tandem with a specialized inertial sensor embedded inside the official match ball, which tracks the precise millisecond the ball is kicked and cross-references it with player positioning via artificial intelligence.

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Broadcasters and television viewers will also notice a dramatic improvement in how these decisions are visualized on screen. Every single player participating in the tournament underwent a comprehensive full-body scan prior to kickoff to create highly accurate, lifelike digital avatars. These AI-generated models will populate the 3D replays shown during broadcasts, making it immediately obvious to fans which body part was past the defensive line.

Keeping the human element in subjective calls

While the automated speed will drastically reduce dead time, the human element remains the final authority on the pitch. The instant audio warnings are strictly limited to clear positional offsides where an attacker is physically ahead of the second-to-last defender. The technology will not make subjective judgments, meaning the on-field referee must still decide complex scenarios, such as whether an offside player is actively obstructing an opponent or interfering with play.

To assist the VAR booth with those tricky subjective calls, the stadium tracking cameras will provide a real-time 3D recreation of the match, allowing video officials to toggle virtual screens and look directly through a goalkeeper’s line of sight. Combined with new touchline sensors that can instantly verify whether a ball went out of bounds before a goal, this technological suite promises a much faster, fairer, and safer World Cup experience.