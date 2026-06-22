Florian Wiegele’s profile: Age, height, career highlights and all about the Austrian goalkeeper

Florian Wiegele has emerged as one of the most unusual stories in Austrian soccer. From a rapid climb through the professional ranks to a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his path has drawn attention well beyond Austria.

As Austria prepares for its return to the 2026 FIFA World Cup stage, few players in the squad have a story quite like Florian Wiegele’s. What makes his journey even more remarkable is how rapidly it has unfolded…

The towering goalkeeper has gone from Austria’s lower divisions to representing his country at the biggest tournament in soccer, emerging as one of the most intriguing names on Ralf Rangnick’s roster.

He developed through the youth ranks of SK Sturm Graz before taking a less conventional route to the top. Spells with SV Lebring and other big clubs helped shape his career before a breakthrough move in 2024.

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How old is Florian Wiegele?

Florian Wiegele is 25 years old. The young goalkeeper was born on March 21, 2001, in Graz, Austria. At his current age, he has already completed a remarkable rise through the Austrian lower divisions and earned a place in Austria’s squad.

Florian Wiegele celebrates after winning an international friendly match (Source: Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

He took a more unconventional path. After spending his youth career with SK Sturm Graz, he played for clubs such as SV Lebring, FC Gleisdorf 09 and DSV Leoben before making the leap to Czech powerhouse Viktoria Plzen in 2024.

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His late-blooming development has made him one of the more interesting stories in Austrian soccer, especially considering he reached the national team after years outside the spotlight.

How tall is Florian Wiegele?

Florian Wiegele stands 2.05 meters (6-foot-9) tall. That extraordinary height makes him one of the tallest professional players in the world and one of the most physically imposing goalkeepers in international soccer.

His size gives him a significant advantage when dealing with crosses, set pieces, and aerial duels inside the penalty area. Coaches and scouts have frequently highlighted his reach and ability to command the box as key strengths.

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During the 2026 World Cup cycle, he gained additional attention because his 2.05-meter frame reportedly made him the tallest player ever selected for a FIFA World Cup tournament.

Which team does Florian Wiegele play for?

Florian Wiegele currently plays for Viktoria Plzen in the Czech First League. He joined the club ahead of the 2024–25 season after spending the previous campaign with DSV Leoben in Austria.

It is one of the most successful clubs in Czech soccer and regularly competes in European competitions. Moving there represented the biggest step of his career and gave him the opportunity to face stronger opposition on a weekly basis.

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In 2025, he also spent time on loan with Grazer AK, where he quickly established himself as a starting goalkeeper and gained valuable top-flight experience. His performances during that period helped increase his visibility to Austria national team coach.

When did Florian Wiegele start playing for Austria?

Florian Wiegele made his senior Austria debut in March 2026. After impressing at club level, he received his first call-up from Austria manager Ralf Rangnick ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Florian Wiegele during warm up ahead of an international friendly match (Source: Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

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His first appearance came in a friendly against Ghana, where he entered the match at halftime during Austria’s 5–1 victory. That debut marked the beginning of his international career and confirmed his rapid rise from lower-league football to the national team setup.

Although Austria already had experienced goalkeepers such as Alexander Schlager and Patrick Pentz, his combination of size, recent form and potential convinced Rangnick to include him in the World Cup squad.

Florian Wiegele’s career highlights

The biggest highlights of Florian Wiegele’s career include reaching the Austrian national team, signing for Viktoria Plzen, and becoming part of Austria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Some of his most notable achievements include:

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Developing through the youth system of SK Sturm Graz.

Climbing through Austria’s lower divisions with SV Lebring, FC Gleisdorf 09, and DSV Leoben.

Securing a transfer to Viktoria Plzen in 2024, his first move outside Austria.

Establishing himself as a starting goalkeeper during his loan spell at Grazer AK.

Receiving his first senior Austria call-up under Ralf Rangnick in 2026.

Making his international debut against Ghana in March 2026.

Earning a place in Austria’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Becoming recognized as the tallest player at the 2026 World Cup and, according to FIFA, the tallest player in World Cup history at 2.05 meters.

Considering how recently he entered the international scene, his story is still being written. If he continues to develop at Viktoria Plzen and earns more appearances for Austria, the 2026 World Cup could prove to be just the beginning of a much larger career on the international stage.