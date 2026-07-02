Alexander Schlager’s profile: Who is Austria’s goalkeeper? Age, height, career milestones and more

Alexander Schlager has steadily built a reputation as one of Austria's top goalkeepers through strong performances at both the club and international levels. His career reflects years of development, consistency and success.

Austria have relied on several accomplished goalkeepers over the years, and Alexander Schlager has established himself as one of the country’s most dependable options between the posts, alongside Florian Wiegele.

With his sharp reflexes, composure under pressure and experience at both club and international level, he has become a key figure for the national team while continuing to compete at the highest level with Red Bull Salzburg.

His impressive performances earned him a return to Salzburg in 2023, where he has added domestic titles and valuable UEFA competition experience to his résumé. Four years earlier, he had made his senior debut for Austria.

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How old is Alexander Schlager?

Alexander Schlager is 30 years old. The Austrian goalkeeper was born on February 1, 1996, in Salzburg, Austria. He developed through the Red Bull Salzburg academy before gaining first-team experience on loan at SV Grodig.

Alexander Schlager prior to an international friendly match (Source: Christian Bruna/Getty Images)

After several standout seasons with LASK, he returned to Red Bull Salzburg in 2023 as one of Austria’s most experienced goalkeepers. By the time he rejoined his boyhood club, he had already become a regular for the national team.

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How tall is Alexander Schlager?

Alexander Schlager is 1.84 meters (6 feet) tall. While he is slightly shorter than many modern goalkeepers, he has made up for it with excellent positioning, quick reflexes, and strong decision-making inside the penalty area.

He is also known for his composure with the ball at his feet, an important trait for teams that prefer building from the back. His athleticism and consistency have helped him compete at both the domestic and international levels

When did Alexander Schlager make his Austria debut?

Alexander Schlager made his senior debut for Austria on November 16, 2019. He earned his first cap in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Latvia after progressing through Austria’s youth national teams.

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He has become one of Austria’s most trusted goalkeepers. He has represented his country in UEFA European Championship competition and FIFA World Cup qualifying, earning a regular place in the squad under head coach Ralf Rangnick.

Which club does Alexander Schlager play for?

Alexander Schlager plays for Red Bull Salzburg. The Austrian goalkeeper returned to his hometown club in May 2023, signing a contract through 2027 after spending six successful seasons with LASK.

Alexander Schlager #1 of Austria after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match (Source: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

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His return marked a homecoming, as he had spent much of his youth career in the Salzburg academy before leaving to gain regular first-team experience elsewhere. Since rejoining the club, he has helped them to compete for Austrian Bundesliga titles.

Alexander Schlager’s career highlights

Rose through Red Bull Salzburg’s academy before becoming a first-team regular elsewhere: Schlager spent much of his youth career in the Red Bull Salzburg system but gained valuable senior experience through loan spells with SV Grödig and Floridsdorfer AC. Those seasons allowed him to develop into a starting goalkeeper before making the permanent move to LASK in 2017.

Established himself as one of the Austrian Bundesliga’s best goalkeepers with LASK: After initially serving as a backup, Schlager earned the starting job and went on to make more than 150 league appearances for LASK. During his six seasons with the club, he played a key role in helping the team qualify for European competitions, including the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds, earning a reputation as one of Austria’s most reliable shot-stoppers.

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Returned to Red Bull Salzburg in 2023 as Austria’s No. 1 goalkeeper: After proving himself at LASK, Schlager completed a homecoming by signing a four-year contract with Salzburg through 2027. His return reunited him with the club where he spent much of his youth development and gave him the opportunity to compete regularly in UEFA Champions League soccer.

Won multiple domestic trophies with Red Bull Salzburg: Since returning to Salzburg, Schlager has helped the club continue its success in Austrian soccer, winning the 2023-24 Austrian Bundesliga title and the 2023-24 Austrian Cup while also making appearances in UEFA Champions League competition. He was additionally recognized as the Austrian Bundesliga Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign, highlighting his impact after returning to his boyhood club.

Became a regular for the Austria national team: Schlager made his senior international debut on November 16, 2019, in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. Since then, he has represented Austria in UEFA European Championship competition, FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cementing his place as one of the country’s top goalkeepers. Although a knee injury forced him to miss UEFA Euro 2024, he returned to the national team and remained one of Austria’s first-choice options in goal.