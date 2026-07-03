Lionel Messi expected Cape Verde to be tough, says Argentina have work to do before Egypt at 2026 World Cup

Argentina were far from perfect and even flirted with elimination. Still, some how some way, they found a way to advance, and that's all Lionel Messi and company could ask for.

Lionel Messi put on another record-breaking outing at the 2026 World Cup. This time, however, Argentina really had to dig deep to advance to the Round of 16 and eliminate Cape Verde. After the nail-biting, instant-classic showdown at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Messi wore his heart on a sleeve, sending a bold message to both his opponents and teammates.

“These are knockout matches, and no one gives you anything for free. Some might underestimate national teams because of their names, but we knew it wouldn’t be an easy game at all. It’s no coincidence that this team hasn’t lost to Spain or Uruguay. All the games will be extremely difficult,” Lionel Messi admitted to reporters after the game, in which he won yet another Man of the Match award. Messi also reminded the rest of the team they have a lot of work to do.

“Now the most important thing is to rest, think about the next match, and try to draw the positive aspects from today’s matchup. And address the negatives, because there were a lot, too.”

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Messi shows concerns on how the game went

Although it took a while, Argentina broke the deadlock thanks to Messi’s seventh goal at the 2026 World Cup and his 20th goal in World Cup history. It felt like that would open the floodgates, and La Albiceleste would walk away with yet another commanding victory. However, Argentina were in for a surprise. Even Messi couldn’t believe how the action played out.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina at Miami Stadium.

“We managed to achieve the hardest part by scoring the first goal, and we thought that would help us impose our playing style and play with greater calm, but the exact opposite happened,” Messi admitted.

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Argentina vs Cape Verde will go down in history books

Although Argentina are the No. 2 team in the FIFA rankings and the reigning world champions, whereas Cape Verde’s FIFA ranking is much lower, it was shocking to see La Albiceleste panic as the game progressed, while the Blue Sharks showed a level of composure no one would have credited them with. Perhaps, it was a true case of the favorite playing under pressure, while the underdog had nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Still, Cape Verde and Argentina’s epic battle will go down as an all-time World Cup classic, a game in which David put Goliath against the ropes and earned the respect of friends and foes alike. Cape Verde’s journey at the 2026 World Cup has come to an end, but it won’t ever be forgotten.

As for Argentina, their dream of back-to-back World Cups is still alive—that’s all they could ask for. Still, they’d be blind not to admit there are several things they need to fix. Although he wouldn’t air the dirty laundry in public, Argentina’s captain was the first to shine a light on some matters that need attending.

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Argentina found a way to win

Messi and Argentina’s path to a potential World Cup final in 2026 will only get tougher from now on. At the end of the day, winning and moving on is all that matters, but at some point, Argentina must find a way to avoid constantly finding themselves in these nail-biting games. It makes for entertaining soccer and must-see TV, but Argentine fans’ hearts can only take so many of these showdowns every four years.