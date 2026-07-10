France vs Spain: When and where is the 2026 World Cup semifinal?

France and Spain will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals. Find out when and where the blockbuster showdown will take place.

France and Spain are set to meet in one of the marquee matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after both nations secured their places in the semifinals with impressive victories in the knockout stage. Two of Europe’s traditional powerhouses will now battle for a place in the World Cup final.

Spain booked their semifinal berth with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Belgium at Los Angeles Stadium. The win sets up a showdown with France on Tuesday, July 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET at Dallas Stadium, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake.

France reached the final four by defeating Morocco in another composed performance. Didier Deschamps‘ side absorbed pressure before repeatedly striking on the counterattack, continuing the form that has made Les Bleus one of the tournament favorites.

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How did Spain reach the semifinals?

Spain opened the scoring in the 29th minute through Fabián Ruiz, who converted the rebound after Dani Olmo’s shot was initially saved by Thibaut Courtois, who had to be substituted in the match.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Without Youri Tielemans, Belgium equalized before halftime when Charles De Ketelaere headed home from Timothy Castagne’s cross, but Spain found the winner late in the match. Substitute Mikel Merino scored in the 88th minute to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory and send Luis de la Fuente’s side into the semifinals.

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What is at stake in France vs Spain?

The winner will advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, while the other semifinal spot will be decided between Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland.

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The 2026 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 p.m. ET.