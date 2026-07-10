Jorge Jesus makes Cristiano Ronaldo stance clear after Portugal’s 2026 World Cup exit

New Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has made his position on Cristiano Ronaldo clear, backing the Al Nassr star while outlining his future with the national team.

Portugal have officially appointed Jorge Jesus as their new head coach following Roberto Martínez’s departure after the team’s Round of 16 elimination at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The experienced Portuguese manager now begins the task of leading the national team into a new cycle, with immediate attention turning to the future of captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Addressing one of the biggest talking points surrounding Portugal, Jesus dismissed any suggestion that Ronaldo could become an issue for the squad. “Cristiano will never be a problem for the national team, nor for me. Cris is a symbol of Portuguese football. He wants to continue at Al Nassr and will end his career at Al Nassr. It’s easy to work with Cristiano,” Jesus said, according to Fabrizio Romano on X.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed Jesus’ appointment by welcoming the 71-year-old coach, who reunites with Ronaldo after recently working alongside him at Al Nassr. Their existing relationship is expected to provide continuity as Portugal prepare for the next stage of the international cycle.

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Jorge Jesus backs Cristiano Ronaldo’s role with Portugal

Jesus’ comments arrive after criticism surrounding Ronaldo’s role during Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign, when some questioned whether the 41‑year‑old should continue as a regular starter, as Youri Djorkaeff blamed Portugal’s squad for not giving Cristiano Ronaldo enough support.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus.

Rather than fueling that debate, the new Portugal manager made it clear he views Ronaldo as one of the country’s greatest soccer figures and emphasized that managing the veteran forward isn’t a concern.

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Ronaldo expected to remain at Al Nassr

Beyond discussing the national team, Jesus also indicated that Ronaldo, who recently addressed his future with Portugal, intends to remain with Al Nassr for the remainder of his playing career.

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The comments reinforce the veteran forward’s commitment to the Saudi Pro League while ending speculation about a possible move elsewhere. With his club future seemingly settled, Ronaldo’s focus now shifts to helping Portugal under a new coaching staff as Jesus begins his tenure leading the national team.