Why isn’t Youri Tielemans playing today for Belgium vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium face Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, looking for their ticket to the semifinals. While the confirmed lineups had indicated Youri Tielemans would start, he was injured during the pre-match warm-up, and Hans Vanaken will start in his place.

Emilio Abad is a bilingual journalism graduate from Universidad de Especialidad Espíritu Santo. He joined the Bolavip US team in 2024, bringing with him a deep passion for international soccer and basketball. Emilio has gained valuable experience as a news anchor on a university program and completed an internship at Radio Forever in Guayaquil. He has also covered Liga Pro events in Ecuador, highlighting his expertise in sports reporting. Through these roles, he has built a strong foundation in journalism, with a focus on sports media and storytelling.