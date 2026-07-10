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Why isn’t Youri Tielemans playing today for Belgium vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium face Spain in the 2026 World Cup, but they will be without Youri Tielemans.

Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium.
© Alex Grimm /Getty ImagesYouri Tielemans #8 of Belgium.

Belgium face Spain in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Cup, looking for their ticket to the semifinals. While the confirmed lineups had indicated Youri Tielemans would start, he was injured during the pre-match warm-up, and Hans Vanaken will start in his place.

Developing story…

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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