Have Australia, Paraguay qualified for Round of 32 after tying in 2026 World Cup?

Australia and Paraguay drew in Group D, but the question remains: Did they qualify for the Round of 32?

Australia and Paraguay played to a 0-0 draw in Group D of the 2026 World Cup in a very tight matchup. The game determined the final positions in the standings, especially given the tie on points they shared entering the match and continuing to hold. The draw allowed Australia to qualify, while Paraguay still have to wait for other results.

With this result, Australia secured second place behind the USA with 4 points. Meanwhile, Paraguay finished third, also with 4 points. For now, that tally would be enough for them to qualify as one of the best third-place finishers, but they must still wait for other results across the tournament.

Australia claim the second-place spot over Paraguay strictly due to goal difference. The Australian squad finishes with a 0-goal difference, while Paraguay finish at -2, a margin stemming from the blowout loss they suffered against the USA on the opening matchday.

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The third-place standings table

One of the most intriguing aspects of this 2026 World Cup is the new qualification format for the best third-place finishers, which is delivering incredible stories of a second life in the sport’s most prestigious competition.

Julio Enciso of Paraguay

As previously mentioned, Paraguay currently remain within the best third-place sides, sitting in fourth place. Only the top eight third-place teams will advance to the next round. Here is how the standings look so far:

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Pos./ Team PTS GP/GD 1. Sweden 4 3/0 2. Ecuador 4 3/0 3. Bosnia 4 3/-1 4. Paraguay 4 3/-2 5. Croatia 3 2/-1 6. South Korea 3 3/-1 7. Algeria 3 2/-2 8. Scotland 3 3/-3

What results do Paraguay need to wait for?

The probability of elimination is extremely low, and although it seems highly unlikely, mathematics have not yet completely locked in Paraguay’s qualification. For the absolute worst-case scenario to occur, all of the following conditions would have to be met:

Group G : Belgium and Iran win their respective matches.

: Belgium and Iran win their respective matches. Group H : Cape Verde and Uruguay win their respective matches.

: Cape Verde and Uruguay win their respective matches. Group J : Algeria and Austria play to a draw, featuring one or more goals.

: Algeria and Austria play to a draw, featuring one or more goals. Group K : Democratic Republic of the Congo win their match.

: Democratic Republic of the Congo win their match. Group L: Croatia win their match by a minimum of three goals.