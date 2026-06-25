When and where are Netherlands vs Morocco playing in 2026 World Cup Round of 32?

The 2026 World Cup Round of 32 matchup is confirmed between the Netherlands and Morocco, but when and where is it?

As Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup draws to a close with matchups defining the Round of 32, one specific fixture is already capturing massive media attention: Netherlands vs Morocco.

The encounter will be played at Estadio Monterrey (also known as Estadio BBVA), located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. The high-profile game is scheduled for June 30, 2026.

The matchup was finalized after the Netherlands secured the top spot in Group F following an imposing victory against Tunisia, while Morocco finished second in Group C behind Brazil.

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Other confirmed Round of 32 matchups

The final matchdays for Groups A, B, C, E, and F are officially in the books, and the Round of 32 matchups are rapidly locking in. The tournament promises to be an absolute spectacle if the national teams maintain the same high level of play witnessed during this historic group stage.

Achraf Hakimi #2 of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match

The currently confirmed matchups are as follows:

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These fixtures provide an early look at how the single-elimination bracket will shape up. Notably, the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco match will face the winner of the South Africa vs Canada showdown—a path that features a tournament co-host, and that squad will surely look to capitalize on home advantage.

The matches that secured qualification

The Netherlands closed out group play with 7 points, securing their spot after a solid 3-1 victory against Tunisia on Matchday 3. On the other side, Morocco finished in second place, tied with Brazil on 7 points, after they secured a hard-fought win against Haiti. However, due to goal difference, Ancelotti’s squad finished in first place.