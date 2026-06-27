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Have Portugal, Colombia qualified for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after tying in Miami?

Portugal have wrapped up their 2026 World Cup group-stage campaign with a tie against Colombia.

Pedro Neto #18 of Portugal and Deiver Machado #22 of Colombia.
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesPedro Neto #18 of Portugal and Deiver Machado #22 of Colombia.

Portugal and Colombia battled to a hard-fought draw in their group-stage finale, officially punching their tickets to the knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup. The highly anticipated heavyweight clash between Group K’s top two powerhouses delivered as advertised, sending both nations through to the next phase of the tournament.

The stalemate proved mutually beneficial, locking up advancement for both squads. Colombia secure the top spot in the group with 7 points, while Portugal cruises through in second place with 5 points.

Here are the final Group K standings:

Pos and TeamPointsGP / GD
1. Colombia73 / +3
2. Portugal53 / +5
3. DR Congo43 / +1
4. Uzbekistan03 / -9

Next up for Colombia and Portugal

With the group stage in the rearview mirror, the path forward is set. Colombia are slated for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash, while Portugal draw a dangerous matchup. Anticipation is already building for both knockout fixtures as the tournament transitions into a win-or-go-home bracket.

See also

How Portugal vs Colombia today could impact 2026 World Cup final bracket

For Colombia, winning the group provides a massive psychological boost and a theoretically highly favorable path through the bracket. Los Cafeteros have looked like legitimate contenders throughout the opening stage, combining a lethal, transition-based attack with a disciplined defensive shape.

Portugal, meanwhile, will need to quickly sharpen their execution ahead of a grueling encounter with Croatia’s veteran midfield. While advancing unbeaten is a positive, the second-place finish forces Cristiano Ronaldo and company onto a noticeably more treacherous side of the bracket.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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