Group K final standings: Who and when are Portugal, Colombia playing next in Round of 32?

After an incredibly entertaining game between Portugal and Colombia, the Group K standings have been settled.

Portugal and Colombia battled it out in a blockbuster match to decide who was going to be the first seed of Group K. Not only that, it also determined who both countries will face in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup.

It was not a question that Colombia and Portugal were the two best teams in Group K, it was a matter of who was the actual best. Now, DR Congo were also playing Uzbekistan in hopes of getting to the next round as one of the best eight third places.

Colombia ended up winning the group with Portugal following them, and DR Congo will go through as well. Hence, only Uzbekistan will end their 2026 World Cup campaign here when talking about the Group K representatives.

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Group K final standings

Colombia goes first thanks to two wins and one draw. Meanwhile, Portugal had two ties and a victory. DR Congo had a tie and a win, while Uzbekistan debuted in World Cups with three defeats.

Colombia players pose for a team photograph.

Pos./ Team Pts. GP/GD (GF) 1. Colombia 7 3/+3 (4) 2. Portugal 5 3/+5 (6) 3. DR Congo 4 3/+1 (4) 4. Uzbekistan 0 3/-9 (2)

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Who and when will Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo face in the Round of 32?

As it stands, Colombia will face Ghana in the Round of 32. The match will take place on July 4th at Kansas City Stadium. This sets a potential quarterfinal blockbuster game vs. Argentina.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, they will play on July 3rd at Toronto Stadium vs. Croatia. If they win that, they could be facing Spain in the Round of 16.

Last but not least, DR Congo are now scheduled to play England on July 1st at Atlanta Stadium.