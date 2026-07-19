How long is the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show expected to last?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show promises a historic first for soccer, but fans are still wondering exactly how long the performance will last as FIFA prepares its biggest entertainment production yet.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will make history long before the trophy is lifted. For the first time ever, the organization is introducing a halftime show, bringing some of the biggest names in music to the sport’s biggest stage.

While the performance itself is expected to last around 11 minutes, the halftime interval could be extended to roughly 25 to 30 minutes to allow for the stage setup and breakdown.

Unlike a traditional World Cup final, where teams return to the pitch after a standard 15-minute break, this edition is expected to feature a longer pause. But exactly how long will fans have to wait before the second half kicks off?

Advertisement

How long will the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show last?

The musical performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show is expected to last approximately 11 minutes, while the entire halftime interval could be extended to around 30 minutes, according to The Athletic.

A general view during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony (Source: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

FIFA is introducing a Super Bowl-style entertainment show for the first time in World Cup history, meaning additional time will be needed to set up and remove the stage before the second half begins.

Advertisement

The remaining time will be dedicated to the logistics of transforming the pitch into a concert stage and then restoring it for play, similar to what happens during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Under the IFAB Laws of the Game, halftime is normally limited to a maximum of 15 minutes unless competition rules provide otherwise. Since FIFA organizes the World Cup, it has the authority to modify the interval for this special occasion.

Crews will have only a few minutes to assemble and dismantle the stage while ensuring the playing surface is ready for the final 45 minutes of the championship match. FIFA believes the event will become one of the most-watched moments.