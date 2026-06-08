How many and which 2026 World Cup games will be played in Boston?

Boston is one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the first edition in tournament history to be jointly hosted by three countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Boston is one of the selected host cities and is scheduled to stage seven matches, including five group-stage fixtures and two knockout-round games.

Commonly known as Gillette Stadium, this venue has a capacity of approximately 65,000 spectators and is located in Foxborough, Massachusetts. It serves as the home stadium of the New England Patriots of the NFL and the New England Revolution of MLS.

As one of the most prominent sports cities in the United States, Boston eagerly welcomes fans from around the world for this global celebration of soccer.

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The 7 matches to be played in Boston

This is the complete list of matches scheduled to be played at Boston Stadium during the June and July fixtures of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium.

GROUP STAGE:

Haiti vs Scotland, Group C – June 13th

Iraq vs Norway, Group I – June 16th

Scotland vs Morocco, Group C – June 19th

England vs Ghana, Group L – June 23rd

Norway vs France, Group I – June 26th

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KNOCKOUT STAGE:

Round of 32, 1st Group E v 3rd Group A/B/C/D/F – June 29th

Quarterfinals, July 9th

The history of Boston Stadium

The Gillette Stadium—traditionally referred to as Boston Stadium during major FIFA tournaments—stands as a premier sporting venue with a deeply rooted soccer legacy. Opened in 2002 to replace the historic Foxboro Stadium, the venue carries forward a proud tradition, as the Boston area has proudly hosted matches across three major FIFA tournaments: the 1994 FIFA World Cup, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in both 1999 and 2003.