How many and which FIFA World Cup finals went to extra time or penalties?

Several FIFA World Cup finals have required extra time or even penalties to decide the champion, creating some of the most dramatic and unforgettable moments in the tournament’s history.

The FIFA World Cup final is the biggest match in soccer, but lifting the trophy has not always been decided within 90 minutes. Throughout tournament history, several championship games have required extra time, while a select few have gone all the way to dramatic penalty shootouts.

Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, only eight World Cup finals have remained level after regulation time. Those unforgettable matches have produced some of the sport’s most iconic moments, from historic extra-time winners to heartbreaking misses from the penalty spot.

While most World Cup champions secured victory before extra time was needed, nearly one-third of all finals have extended beyond regulation, proving how evenly matched the world’s best teams often are on soccer’s biggest stage.

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How many FIFA World Cup finals have gone to extra time?

A total of eight FIFA World Cup finals have required extra time after the teams finished level at the end of the initial 90 minutes. The first occurred in 1934, when Italy defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time to win its first world title.

Jules Rimet Trophy 1934 is displayed during an exhibition of Italian Football Federation Trophies. Getty Images

Of those eight finals, five were decided during extra time, while three remained tied after 120 minutes and were settled by penalty shootouts. The first World Cup final to be decided on penalties came in 1994, when Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 following a scoreless draw. Roberto Baggio’s famous missed penalty remains one of the defining moments in World Cup history.

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Every FIFA World Cup final decided after 90 minutes

Here are the eight World Cup finals that extended beyond regulation time:

Year Final Result 1934 Italy vs. Czechoslovakia Italy won 2-1 (AET) 1966 England vs. West Germany England won 4-2 (AET) 1978 Argentina vs. Netherlands Argentina won 3-1 (AET) 1994 Brazil vs. Italy Brazil won 3-2 on penalties (0-0 AET) 2006 Italy vs. France Italy won 5-3 on penalties (1-1 AET) 2010 Spain vs. Netherlands Spain won 1-0 (AET) 2014 Germany vs. Argentina Germany won 1-0 (AET) 2022 Argentina vs. France Argentina won 4-2 on penalties (3-3 AET)

Which World Cup finals were decided by penalties?

Among the finals that extended beyond 90 minutes, only three ultimately required a penalty shootout.:

1994: Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw. 2006: Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, a final remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt and dismissal.

Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, a final remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt and dismissal. 2022: Argentina overcame France 4-2 in the shootout after an unforgettable 3-3 draw, with Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup for the first time.

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Penalty shootouts remain one of the rarest ways to decide the sport’s biggest prize, having determined the champion in just three of the 22 FIFA World Cup finals played through 2022.