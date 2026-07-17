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How many and which FIFA World Cup finals went to extra time or penalties?

Several FIFA World Cup finals have required extra time or even penalties to decide the champion, creating some of the most dramatic and unforgettable moments in the tournament’s history.

A model FIFA World Cup trophy is seen prior to the FIFA World Cup.
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesA model FIFA World Cup trophy is seen prior to the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup final is the biggest match in soccer, but lifting the trophy has not always been decided within 90 minutes. Throughout tournament history, several championship games have required extra time, while a select few have gone all the way to dramatic penalty shootouts.

Since the inaugural tournament in 1930, only eight World Cup finals have remained level after regulation time. Those unforgettable matches have produced some of the sport’s most iconic moments, from historic extra-time winners to heartbreaking misses from the penalty spot.

While most World Cup champions secured victory before extra time was needed, nearly one-third of all finals have extended beyond regulation, proving how evenly matched the world’s best teams often are on soccer’s biggest stage.

How many FIFA World Cup finals have gone to extra time?

A total of eight FIFA World Cup finals have required extra time after the teams finished level at the end of the initial 90 minutes. The first occurred in 1934, when Italy defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 after extra time to win its first world title.

Jules Rimet Trophy 1934 is displayed during an exhibition of Italian Football Federation Trophies. Getty Images

Jules Rimet Trophy 1934 is displayed during an exhibition of Italian Football Federation Trophies. Getty Images

Of those eight finals, five were decided during extra time, while three remained tied after 120 minutes and were settled by penalty shootouts. The first World Cup final to be decided on penalties came in 1994, when Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 following a scoreless draw. Roberto Baggio’s famous missed penalty remains one of the defining moments in World Cup history.

See also

Who is the youngest player to become a FIFA World Cup champion?

Every FIFA World Cup final decided after 90 minutes

Here are the eight World Cup finals that extended beyond regulation time:

YearFinalResult
1934Italy vs. CzechoslovakiaItaly won 2-1 (AET)
1966England vs. West GermanyEngland won 4-2 (AET)
1978Argentina vs. NetherlandsArgentina won 3-1 (AET)
1994Brazil vs. ItalyBrazil won 3-2 on penalties (0-0 AET)
2006Italy vs. FranceItaly won 5-3 on penalties (1-1 AET)
2010Spain vs. NetherlandsSpain won 1-0 (AET)
2014Germany vs. ArgentinaGermany won 1-0 (AET)
2022Argentina vs. FranceArgentina won 4-2 on penalties (3-3 AET)

Which World Cup finals were decided by penalties?

Among the finals that extended beyond 90 minutes, only three ultimately required a penalty shootout.:

  • 1994: Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.
  • 2006: Italy beat France 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw, a final remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s headbutt and dismissal.
  • 2022: Argentina overcame France 4-2 in the shootout after an unforgettable 3-3 draw, with Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup for the first time.

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Penalty shootouts remain one of the rarest ways to decide the sport’s biggest prize, having determined the champion in just three of the 22 FIFA World Cup finals played through 2022.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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