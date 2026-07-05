How many times have England won the World Cup? Last title and best finishes

We all must thank England for creating the beautiful game. Now, they’re in the 2026 World Cup as one of the top title contenders, but with a long history that places them as one of the most underachieving teams ever. The ‘Three Lions‘ competed in the first-ever World Cup in Brazil in 1950 and have since built a journey marked by legendary generations, but not that many championship titles.

With 17 World Cup appearances, one championship, and three semifinals played, the English national team has established itself as a perennial team to watch, consistently ranking as one of the teams with the most expectations in the tournament.

England have won the World Cup once. Their only title came on home soil in England 1966. As hosts, the team managed by Alf Ramsey conquered the World Cup after defeating Germany 4-2. After that, semifinals have been the ceiling for the Three Lions.

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England’s World Cup history

England’s World Cup’s history is filled with controversial moments both for and against them. For instance, Geoff Hurst is just one of two players to ever score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, with Kylian Mbappe being the other one. However, one of those goals is highly controversial, as the ball bounced on the line of goal, but the referee still gave the goal to England.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎙️Thomas Tuchel on the 'Hand of God':



"Not only as English people. Even me. I didn't have a connection to it but it means something."#FIFAWorldCup (1/5) pic.twitter.com/kfVzZW7jnD — Spurs Insight (@SpursInsight_) July 3, 2026

Then, they’ve suffered episodes like the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal by Argentina’s Diego Maradona, or being in the wrong end of arguably the best goal in World Cup history, by Maradona as well. In 2010, they were in the wrong end of a call that took a valid goal off in the Round of 16 against Germany. The goal would’ve meant the draw at that specific moment of the game.

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England’s best World Cup performers ever

England’s five best World Cup performers ever are Sir Bobby Charlton, Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker, and Gordon Banks. These legends defined the nation’s most historic runs, highlighted by the 1966 World Cup triumph and the 1986 Golden Boot.

However, Harry Kane is clearly inserting his name on that list. He surpassed Lineker as England’s all time top scorer in the 2026 World Cup. Kane also guided England to a semifinal run in 2018.