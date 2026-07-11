Why does England sing ‘Wonderwall’ after 2026 World Cup games?

England has given birth to some of the greatest music bands and soccer players in history. At the 2026 World Cup, those two worlds come together after every Three Lions triumph.

England have given their fans a lot to be proud of at the 2026 World Cup, both those following them through Mexico, Canada, and the United States and those watching from home. After every Three Lions victory, the players celebrate with the fans at the stadium to the tune of “Wonderwall” by Manchester-born Britpop band Oasis. However, fans often wonder how the tradition came to be.

“Wonderwall” became one of the most iconic songs in English music history—which is saying a lot—after its release in 1995. It’s one of those songs everybody knows the lyrics to, regardless of whether they consider themselves Oasis fans or not. Even the most devoted Blur fan knows it by heart.

Therefore, it was among the songs the Football Association (FA)—England’s soccer federation—submitted to FIFA as an approved mandatory post-match celebration song at the 2026 World Cup. There were other songs sent in, but “Wonderwall” was the one adopted by fans and players.

Advertisement

England create iconic moment at 2026 World Cup

Every team at the 2026 World Cup was asked to submit a similar list with a handful of tracks. However, not many national teams managed to create such magical and iconic moments. Only Norway’s rowing celebration can sit at the table with England’s post-game antics, but the Vikings’ tradition requires no speakers or stadium DJ—only a drum and a steadfast group of rowers..

Nothing like ‘Wonderwall’ playing after a FIFA World Cup victory for England fans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zWsynKgRqX — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 6, 2026

The scenes after every England, who are also called the “Three Lions”, win at the 2026 World Cup have been, as Liam Gallagher would best say it, “biblical.” With England dreaming of the World Cup finally returning home, aligned with Oasis’ reunion and record-breaking world tour, “Wonderwall” and the Three Lions were simply a match made in heaven.

Advertisement

When did “Wonderwall” celebration start?

The “Wonderwall” celebration was first done after England’s debut win over Croatia in Dallas (AT&T Stadium). Since, it’s followed the Three Lions everywhere, and it’s here to stay even if England don’t win their second World Cup in 2026. Perhaps, it will be continued after the 2026 World Cup and repeated after every England win in international outings.

Oasis’ reaction to the celebration

The Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, are known for their polarizing ways of going about life. That was made clear as they reacted to the post-game celebration set to one of their magnum opuses. Liam took to his social media, specifically X, where he posted, “Cmon England, Cmon Wonderwall,” after every England win at the 2026 World Cup.

It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2026

Advertisement

“Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players,” Noel Gallagher, the songwriter behind “Wonderwall,” said to The Sun.

Oasis and soccer

Needless to say, the “Wonderwall fever” at the 2026 World Cup isn’t the first time Oasis have been directly linked to soccer fans. The Gallaghers are passionate Manchester City supporters and are used to seeing their love for soccer and music intertwine.

Manchester City fans perform “The Poznan,” a celebration in which they all stand, turn their backs to the pitch, and jump while hugging the person next to them. That ritual, which was adopted from Polish side Lech Poznan, is also performed at Oasis concerts when “Cigarettes & Alcohol” is played.

Advertisement

This time around, there is no need for players or fans to turn their backs to the pitch. Instead, England’s players and supporters look each other in the eye and let out all their emotions after every 2026 World Cup victory. Because maybe they’re gonna be the one that saves them. And after all, the Three Lions are the fans’ wonderwall, and vice versa.