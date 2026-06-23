2026 World Cup: Why are England also called ‘The Three Lions’ in soccer?

“The Three Lions” is one of the most famous nicknames in soccer and has long been associated with England’s national team. But what is the origin of the name?

England are one of the favorites to make a deep run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but many fans following the tournament may wonder why the national team is so often referred to as “The Three Lions” in soccer.

The nickname has become synonymous with English soccer, appearing in chants, songs and media coverage around the world. Yet its origins date back centuries before the sport itself was even organized.

The answer lies in the badge worn on England’s jerseys. The emblem of the English Football Association, founded in 1863, features three lions and has been used by the national team since its first official international match.

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What does “The Three Lions” mean in English soccer?

The nickname comes directly from the emblem used by the English Football Association (FA). Three lions have appeared on England’s soccer badge since the FA was founded in 1863, and the symbol was already present when England played its first official international match against Scotland in 1872.

Harry Kane #9 of England during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match (Source: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Over the years, “The Three Lions” has evolved beyond a simple nickname. It has become a cultural symbol of English soccer, representing the country’s rich tradition and its hopes of winning major international trophies.

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Why does England have three lions on its crest?

England has three lions on its crest because the symbol originates from the royal arms of medieval English kings. The emblem predates soccer by several centuries and is rooted in England’s royal and heraldic history.

According to historical records, the lion first appeared in the coat of arms of King Henry I during the early 12th century. Additional lions were later incorporated through royal marriages and dynastic alliances.

By the reign of King Henry II, three lions had become associated with the English crown. The symbol gained lasting prominence under King Richard I, better known as Richard the Lionheart.

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During and after his reign, the three lions became the official royal arms of England and were subsequently adopted by successive monarchs. When the Football Association was established in 1863, it adopted the historic symbol.

What is the “Three Lions” song about?

The song “Three Lions” is about England fans maintaining hope and belief despite decades of disappointment in major international tournaments.

Released in 1996 ahead of UEFA Euro 1996, the song captures the emotional roller coaster experienced by England supporters since the team’s 1966 FIFA World Cup triumph.

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Written by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds, the song mixes nostalgia, frustration and optimism. Rather than boasting about England’s chances, the lyrics acknowledge years of near-misses while expressing the enduring belief that success could finally return.

The track is especially famous for the phrase “It’s coming home”, a reference to the fact that Euro 1996 was being held in England, the country where modern soccer was codified. Over time, that line evolved into a rallying cry used by England supporters.

Three Lions reached No. 1 on the UK charts in both its original 1996 version and the updated 1998 FIFA World Cup version. Nearly three decades later, it remains the unofficial soundtrack of England’s international campaigns.