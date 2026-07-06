How many times have Spain won the World Cup? Best finishes and historic campaigns

Although Spain is a dangerous squad, it hasn't won as many World Cups as some people think.

Spain won the World Cup just one single time in its history, which sounds incredible but is true, as it has not been easy for the Spanish side to advance within the tournament despite the fact that every time ‘La Roja’ is scheduled to play, it is immediately given a favorite status.

The unforgettable breakthrough occurred during the 2010 tournament held in South Africa, where the iconic squad finally secured its first and only world title. This historic achievement culminated in a grueling 1-0 final match against a fierce Netherlands squad, pushing both sides to their absolute limits.

This monumental triumph represents the absolute best finish ever achieved by ‘La Roja’ (The Red On) in its long history of competing in the World Cup. Since that magical night, the national team has struggled to replicate that level of dominance.

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Best finishes

The remarkable 2010 campaign remains the undisputed pinnacle of Spanish soccer history, with midfielder Andres Iniesta cementing his status as the ultimate national hero. His legendary extra-time strike in provided the definitive golden touch that transformed decades of frustration into pure ecstasy for millions of fans.

Iniesta scoring the winning goal in 2010 (Getty Images)

World Cup Place or Stage 1950 Fourth Place 1986 Quarter-finals 1994 Quarter-finals 2010 Champions

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When examining Spain’s historical placements at the World Cup, the team has generally found itself halted much earlier in the knockout brackets. Apart from its lone championship run, its second-highest placement in history happened back in the 1950 tournament, where it finished in a commendable fourth place.

Historic campaigns

Spain’s most prolific campaign in front of the net occurred during the 1986 tournament in Mexico, where a relentless squad marched all the way to the quarter-finals. Throughout that specific, high-scoring journey, the team managed to find the back of the net an impressive eleven times before bowing out.

World Cup Results 2002 0 losses, 2 draws, 3 wins, 10 goals 1986 1 loss, 2 draws, 3 wins, 11 goals 1994 1 loss, 2 draws, 2 wins, 10 goals 1950 2 losses, 1 draw, 3 wins, 10 goals

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The team managed to replicate a very similar level of attacking potency during two subsequent tournaments on different continents. In the 1994 edition hosted by the United States, as well as the 2002 edition held in South Korea and Japan, the Spanish offense clicked beautifully.