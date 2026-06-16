How many World Cup goals does Lionel Messi have?

Lionel Messi, considered by many to be the greatest of all time, is one of the top scorers in the history of the World Cup.

It is clear what Lionel Messi represents to the world of soccer. Not only for what he has achieved throughout his club career, but also for what he has done while representing the Argentina national team. As he takes part in his sixth World Cup, the Argentine star has scored 13 goals in the tournament, in 26 games.

The all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, prior to the start of the 2026 edition, is striker Miroslav Klose. Playing for Germany across four tournaments, he scored a total of 16 goals.

In second place is Ronaldo of Brazil. El Fenomeno, playing for the Selecao, scored 15 goals. In third place is another German, Gerd Müller, with 14 goals.

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The World Cup is full of stories, emotions, and interesting facts. Goal scorers are always in the spotlight, and on this occasion, Klose’s record could be surpassed.

Miroslav Klose of Germany celebrates scoring the opening goal.

The intriguing case of Fontaine in World Cup history

The legacy of French striker Just Fontaine remains etched in soccer history as one of the most astonishing individual achievements of all time. During the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, Fontaine scored a staggering 13 goals in just six matches, setting a record for the most goals ever scored by a player in a single edition of the tournament.

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What makes this feat even more legendary is its timelessness; despite the evolution of the game, tactical advancements, and an increased number of matches in modern tournaments, his spectacular goal-scoring exploit has never been matched. Fontaine’s 1958 masterclass endures as an unbreakable milestone, cementing his place as an eternal icon of world soccer.

Complete list of top scorers prior to the 2026 World Cup