Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic goal for Argentina vs Algeria in 2026 World Cup debut

Lionel Messi opens the scoring for Argentina, striking the first goal of their 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria.

Lionel Messi announced his arrival at the 2026 World Cup in spectacular fashion, unleashing a brilliant strike to open the scoring against Algeria and give La Albiceleste an early lead in their tournament opener.

Following a brilliant turnover in midfield, the ball was threaded to Messi, who wasted no time unleashing a lethal strike on target to open the scoring for Argentina. Also, he officially surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo with a World Cup goal at 38 but is still far from the record.

The breakthrough came just moments after a massive scare for Argentina, when Algeria had an early opening goal waived off for offside. Messi instantly capitalized on the sudden shift in momentum, firing La Albiceleste into the lead and restoring order for the reigning champions to control the remainder of the match.

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Making his historic 200th international appearance for Argentina, Messi continues to rewrite the record books, cementing his legacy as one of the few legendary figures to ever reach that double-century milestone in international soccer.

MESSI SCORES ARGENTINA’S FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/JyNwqGCaFU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

Messi has early goal wiped out for offside

Just minutes into the opening half, Messi found himself with a clear look at the net, burying a clinical finish past Algeria’s masked goalkeeper, Luca Zidane. However, the celebration was short-lived as the linesman’s flag went up, wiping the spectacular strike off the board for offside.

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Messi has dictated the tempo from the opening whistle and even showed his defensive grit early on. The Argentine superstar committed a hard, tracking-back foul to break up an Algerian counterattack, though the referee opted for a stern warning rather than cautioning him with a yellow card.

As you follow all the action from Argentina vs. Algeria with our comprehensive live-blog coverage here at Bolavip US, Messi remains the focal point for La Albiceleste, while Algeria continues to search for answers and a way to break through the Argentine lines.