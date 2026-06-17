In which city and stadium are Austria vs Jordan playing? Attendance, uniforms, referee, and weather

Austria face Jordan and doubts arise about which city and stadium they play in, as well as their attendance, uniforms, referees, and the weather that can be detrimental. Here are all the details.

Austria and Jordan will face each other for their 2026 World Cup debut, which will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. A match that, depending on its result, can define the path for both national teams in the remainder of the competition, where Jordan will look to elevate their FIFA ranking.

At Levi’s Stadium, a stadium full of fans supporting their respective countries is expected, with an approximate attendance of 69,391 people. Given that the stadium has a capacity limit of 70,000 spectators, it indicates that it will be a packed match, something that has characterized this 2026 World Cup.

Something that will connect the atmosphere of the match is the weather, with clear skies, temperatures around 21 °C (70°F), and light winds with no chance of rain predicted. This cool climate, free of heat, only incentivizes the party inside Santa Clara.

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Confirmed referees for Austria vs Jordan

A crew of referees has already been confirmed, where Dahane Beida of Mauritania will be responsible for handling the match as the head referee. His career in international refereeing began in 2018, the year in which he obtained his FIFA badge and started directing matches in competitions organized by the Confederation of African Soccer (CAF).

Mohammad Abualnadi of Jordan.

Since then, he has refereed qualifying matches for the World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, and the CAF Champions League, consolidating himself as one of the African officials with the greatest prospects. Among his most notable assignments is his participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he directed several matches of the tournament.

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Complete crew:

Head referee : Dahane Beida (Mauritania)

: Dahane Beida (Mauritania) Assistant 1 : Jerson Dos Santos (Angola)

: Jerson Dos Santos (Angola) Assistant 2 : Elvis Noupe (Cameroon)

: Elvis Noupe (Cameroon) Fourth official: Oshane Nation (Jamaica)

Austria vs Jordan kits

Austria and Jordan will both come out with their respective home kits for the match. On Austria’s side, they feature a red uniform with black sleeves and shorts, and the goalkeeper’s uniform stands out with a totally light blue uniform, but with a certain striking pattern.

Jordan, who are also going with a home kit, will use a totally white uniform with red details. And their goalkeeper will wear a totally yellow uniform, but a yellow that compares to common referee uniforms.

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