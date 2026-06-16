What’s Jordan’s FIFA ranking at the 2026 World Cup? Messi, Argentina’s group rival

Jordan are one of Lionel Messi's rivals in the 2026 World Cup in Group J, which they share with Argentina, where their level is considered according to their position in the FIFA ranking.

Jordan arrive at the 2026 World Cup ready for the tournament that is being played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This edition features 48 participants for the first time, and they are one of the teams making their World Cup debut. In Group J, they will also face the reigning champions Argentina, who are currently led by Lionel Messi.

Along with players who were born overseas, Jordan currently hold a fairly low position in the FIFA rankings at No. 65. However, they are not the lowest-ranked team in the entire World Cup. That specific bottom position belongs to New Zealand.

In addition to Argentina, Jordan are going to share a group with Austria and Algeria, which have a position inside the top 30 in the FIFA ranking. It is clear that for Jordan, the great prize is simply participating and being able to measure themselves against the giants.

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How Jordan qualified for the World Cup

An away victory against Oman in Muscat gave them the long-awaited qualification when there was still one fixture remaining in the qualifiers. They finished as runners-up in Group B behind South Korea, who are one of the most powerful teams in the region. Jordan managed to secure an important draw against them in Suwon.

Mohammad Abualnadi of Jordan.

This will mark the first time that they contest the final phase of a World Cup tournament. New Zealand had previously come close to achieving the final spot for Brazil 2014 when they reached the playoff round. However, they stayed right at the gates of the feat by succumbing to Uruguay, who counted among their forwards none other than Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in their prime.

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Jordan’s best player

Regarding Mousa Al-Tamari, fans of APOEL FC in Cyprus were captivated by his talent with a lot of enthusiasm and some humor. They dubbed him the “Jordanian Messi” a few seasons ago. At 29 years old and already serving as the captain of the Nashama, the right winger is currently enjoyed by fans of Stade Rennes in France’s Ligue 1. He dreams that Jordan will enjoy the fruits of his qualities in 2026.

We will have to wait and see if he honors his nickname, especially when facing the real one. He will go up against none other than Lionel Messi, who is still a part of the Argentine squad. Messi will contest his sixth World Cup, which is a record that he will share with Cristiano Ronaldo and Guillermo Ochoa.