What happens if Austria win, tie or lose vs Jordan today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Austria face Jordan in the 2026 World Cup as part of Group J, where any result can change their course in the competition.

Austria arrive at the 2026 World Cup attempting to be one of the surprises in Group J, where they have clear chances to qualify due to the quality of the competing teams. In their highly anticipated debut match, they will face Jordan, a squad that currently holds a low position in the global FIFA rankings.

The European team arrives with a clear and well-prepared idea under the command of Ralf Rangnick, who has consolidated a style based on high pressing and tactical coordination. Austria rely on a system that their players know by heart, featuring big names in the main leagues, like David Alaba (Real Madrid), Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich), Marcel Sabitzer, and the historic forward Marko Arnautovic.

Jordan, led by strategist Jamal Sellami, face this match with their chests puffed with pride for recording the first World Cup appearance in their entire history. Although the Asian squad comes from suffering a couple of setbacks in its last tests of fire—falling 2-0 against Colombia and 4-1 against Switzerland—its remarkable previous campaign in the 2024 Asian Cup invites them to dream.

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What happens if Austria win vs Jordan?

If Austria secure the victory against Jordan, the team led by Ralf Rangnick will add its first 3 points and will position itself ideally at the top of Group J. This triumph would justify its status as a heavy favorite and would grant it enormous peace of mind ahead of its upcoming and complex challenges against Algeria and powerful Argentina.

Ali Azaizeh of Jordan.

Winning the debut would not only relieve the pressure of the return of the Austrians to a World Cup event after a 28-year absence, but it would also practically leave them at the gates of qualification to the round of 32 with a positive result in the following matchday.

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What happens if Austria and Jordan tie?

If a tie occurs, Austria and Jordan will share 1 point each, leaving the destiny of this group completely open and sowing doubts in the European combination. For Jordan, in what represents the first match of their history in a World Cup, rescuing a draw against a UEFA powerhouse would be a monumental achievement that the entire country would celebrate.

However, for Austria, this disappointing scoreline would complicate their outlook, drastically reducing their margin of error and forcing them to imperatively look for points in the following dates to avoid depending on an agonizing qualification as one of the best third-place teams.

What happens if Austria lose vs Jordan?

A surprising defeat would place Austria at the bottom of the table with 0 points and would cause one of the first major upsets of this 2026 World Cup, leaving Jordan with 3 historic points at the top of the group. For the European squad, losing against the theoretically most accessible rival of the group would represent a devastating psychological blow that would force them to seek heroic results against Algeria and Argentina to aspire to a direct spot.