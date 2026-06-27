Argentina’s FIFA ranking updated for 2026 World Cup fixture vs Jordan

The reigning world champions are locked in for their Group J finale at Dallas Stadium. Argentina is gearing up to face Jordan, heading into their final group-stage matchup firmly entrenched at the top of the newly updated FIFA World Rankings.

Argentina are set to close out their group-stage campaign in a lopsided clash against Jordan. While La Albiceleste has already punched its ticket to the knockout rounds, this group-stage finale still carries intriguing storylines as the reigning champions look to maintain their momentum ahead of the Round of 32.

Beyond tournament seeding, the match features a subtle battle for global supremacy. Argentina currently sit second in the live FIFA World Rankings after France’s dominant -1 victory over Norway. Boasting points, a decisive victory over Jordan could propel the Argentines back into the world’s No. 1 spot.

With the US broadcast schedule and kickoff times locked in, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to field a heavily rotated starting XI, resting key superstars now that their advancement to the next round is mathematically secure.

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On the other side of the pitch, Jordan are playing for pride and a historic milestone. Having already celebrated their first-ever World Cup goal earlier in the tournament, the underdogs are hunting for a monumental, legacy-defining upset to shock the soccer world before heading home.

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Una piel que es una verdadera obra de arte 😏 pic.twitter.com/jPq6B6Twy8 — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 27, 2026

Argentina aim to extend dominant streak

To reclaim the throne atop the FIFA rankings, a high-scoring, blowout victory will be crucial for the South American giants. Securing three points would also extend Argentina’s blistering winning streak, which currently stands at an impressive nine consecutive matches.

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With Jordan sitting 72nd in the FIFA rankings, this matchup presents a prime opportunity for Argentina’s deep reserve squad to put on an attacking clinic and run up the scoreline in front of a global audience.

Even with a rotated squad, fans are expecting a masterclass from La Albiceleste’s depth chart. A dominant performance here would send a loud message to the rest of the field as Argentina continue their high-stakes quest for back-to-back World Cup titles.