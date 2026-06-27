What is Jordan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of 2026 World Cup game vs Argentina?

As Jordan say goodbye to the 2026 World Cup, they will try to spoil Argentina's perfect record so far in the tournament.

Jordan are already eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after racking up two straight losses in the group stage. However, as they face Argentina, it’s time to review the ranking they hold according to FIFA.

Jordan are 72nd in the FIFA rankings coming into this game vs. Argentina in Dallas. However, they were ranked much better before the 2026 World Cup started.

Due to their losses against Austria and Algeria, Jordan have gone down nine spots. It’s been a very negative tournament for them in FIFA rankings terms. As of now, Jordan have 1355.89 points.

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How has the 2026 World Cup affected Jordan’s FIFA rankings spot?

Jordan started the 2026 World Cup with 1,387.74 points, but given that they’ve lost a total of 31.85 points since their debut, they went from 63 all the way to the 72 slot. Hence, it’s affected them massively.

Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila

It’s a big-time uphill battle tonight for Jordan as they face Argentina, though without Lionel Messi in their lineup. Still, Argentina’s much better in pretty much every single aspect of the game.

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There is a silver lining for Jordan vs Argentina

Despite Argentina being a top-tier team in the FIFA rankings, the fact that they’ll use an alternative roster could provide Jordan a slim glance of hope to at least become the first nation to score vs. Argentina in this tournament.