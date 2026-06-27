The uniforms Argentina and Jordan are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 3

Argentina will play its final group stage match in a highly unique uniform, while Jordan will counter with its primary 2026 World Cup kit.

Argentina is locked in for Match 70 of the 2026 World Cup, its final group stage fixture before heading into the knockout rounds. This will be one of the rare matches where the squad benches its traditional Albiceleste sky-blue and white stripes for a completely different dark navy blue look.

Jordan will get another chance to rock its primary home kit. So far, the uniform has brought the team enough luck to put it on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stage, where it will be able to wear that kit again if needed.

Seeing Argentina play in anything other than its classic stripes is always a bit jarring, but a change of clothes won’t drain any talent from the defending champion. The powerhouse national team has already secured two group-stage wins, comfortably punching its ticket to the next round.

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Argentina and Jordan uniforms for Match 70

This matchup offers a unique look at Lionel Messi and his teammates, who will sport the navy blue jerseys paired with black shorts and black socks featuring white accents. Meanwhile, the Argentine goalkeeper will stand out in a vibrant dark green uniform with blue details.

The Jordanian squad will be easy to spot on the pitch, wearing a primarily white kit with red accents. Its goalkeeper will provide the biggest pop of color for the lineup, wearing an all-yellow uniform.

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As of right now, Argentina boasts one of the most sought-after jerseys among the 48 competing nations, with the navy blue shirt retailing for $150 on the official Adidas store. Jordan’s jersey is currently priced at $100 on the official Kelme US site.