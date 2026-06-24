In which city and stadium are Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar playing today at 2026 World Cup?

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet in a crucial Group B clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With qualification hopes hanging in the balance, all eyes turn to the venue hosting this decisive matchup.

Bosnia and Herzegovina‘s World Cup journey comes down to one final opportunity. After collecting just one point from their first two matches, the Dragons enter Wednesday’s clash against Qatar.

The match will be held in Seattle, Washington, at Lumen Field, officially known during the tournament as Seattle Stadium. It is located near the city’s waterfront and home to some of the loudest crowds in American sports.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM ET. Bosnia and Herzegovina are looking to keep alive their dream of advancing beyond the group stage, while Qatar are still chasing their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory.

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What is Lumen Field’s capacity for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Lumen Field, known as Seattle Stadium during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has an official tournament capacity of 66,925 spectators. FIFA confirmed the final capacity figures for all 16 World Cup venues shortly before the start.

Sead Kolasinac of Bosnia and Herzegovina during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Located in downtown Seattle, Washington, the venue is home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS side Seattle Sounders. Opened in 2002, the stadium has built a reputation as one of the loudest sporting venues in North America.

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Seattle Stadium is hosting six World Cup matches overall, including four group-stage games, a Round of 32 matchup, and a Round of 16 fixture. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar is one of the venue’s featured group-stage contests.

The capacity used for the World Cup differs slightly from the stadium’s regular configuration. While Lumen Field can typically accommodate around 68,000 to 69,000 fans and soccer events, FIFA’s tournament setup, media areas and operational requirements reduce the final attendance figure to 66,925 seats.

What will the weather be like for Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar?

The weather is expected to be warm and favorable, with temperatures around 84-85°F (29-30°C) at kickoff and virtually no chance of rain in Seattle. Forecasts call for mostly sunny skies, light winds and dry conditions.

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The Group B clash will kick off at 12:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. ET) at Lumen Field, officially known as Seattle Stadium during the tournament. Temperatures are expected to climb through the afternoon, reaching close to 85°F (30°C).

Rain is not expected to be a factor. Forecast models project almost no precipitation risk during the match window, while winds should remain light, generally below 10 mph. Those conditions should allow for a fast-paced game.

While temperatures will be higher than normal for Seattle, they remain below the levels that have forced frequent cooling breaks at some other venues. Climate analysts have identified Seattle as one of the least heat-affected host cities.